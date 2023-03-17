DICT calls for inclusive, safer digital spaces for Filipino youth and women

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), represented by Head Executive Assistant Patricia Nicole G. Uy, joined the Interactive Dialogue with Youth Representatives at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, to address the challenges faced by women and youth in ICT. She cited the Department’s initiatives that will build a safer space for women and children in the digital world.

“The Philippines has a young population with an average age of 25 years, and the youth, in particular, are in a unique position to benefit from these advancements, as we possess a natural curiosity and willingness to embrace change and adopt technology,” Uy said.

Uy served as a speaker at the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) Interactive Dialogue on the priority theme, “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”. She is a member of the Philippine Delegation along with Undersecretary and Spokesperson Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo.

“Those exposed to social media at a young age tend to follow trends blindly, due to ‘Fear Of Missing Out’ which usually leads to personal data being collected without their knowledge. Therefore, it is crucial not only to provide access to technology but also to educate users on how to use it safely and responsibly,” she added.

The DICT, she said, continues to provide ICT training, programming for children, physical and online learning platforms, and cybersecurity certifications, as well as provisions of laptops, tablets, and other ICT equipment. It has trained nearly 94,000 women in 1,100 capability development activities such as web and software development, blockchain, and cybersecurity in the last year.

As lead agency in government in digitalization, DICT is pursuing its initiatives for women and youth development to effectively bridge the digital divide and to ensure that advancements will be inclusive.

“As we move forward, we will continue to work to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the opportunities that digitalization can offer. With a focus on inclusivity and accountability, we hope to continue to serve the Filipino youth and women by empowering them in this new digital world,” Uy said.

