Why Reckitt Pinas is a Great Place for Women to Thrive

Through the years, women have offered an invaluable perspective when it comes to helping people across the world enjoy better lives. In fact, Women @ Reckitt, a global employee resource group, has long championed causes which we’ve acted on from helping young girls in South Africa stay in school to providing women in the Philippines better access to family planning and mental health services.

This drive to create to positive change is shared by women in Reckitt Philippines as well. In celebration of International Women’s Day, here are reasons why Reckitt Philippines is a great place for women to work, as told through the stories of six standout women:

#FreedomToSucceed

Freedom To Succeed is a movement that celebrates who we are, how we work, and how we win together, every day. For Eloisa Salonga, a thriving working mom of two children and HR Business Partner, the freedom to succeed means having access to opportunities that help push careers forward.

When asked on what’s in store for people who join Reckitt, Eloisa cited opportunities to develop in ways never thought possible. “Reckitt gave me great opportunities to develop myself and become who I am today. This is evident in my journey of being in four different roles in the span of five years. For anyone who aspires to have a rewarding career full of experiences that are out of the ordinary, Reckitt is the place for you”, she added.

Exciting workplace experiences are a sentiment shared by Francine Malantic, a Supply Planning Assistant Manager for E-commerce. When asked about how her two-year journey has been, Francine says “It’s been sensational! The work I did in my first month barely resembles the work I do now. That’s a good indicator that my role has evolved with me to better respond to current business needs”.

Beyond career opportunities, having Freedom to Succeed at Reckitt also means having the freedom to be yourself without judgement. As an advocate and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Francine said “Reckitt isn’t bound by traditional notions. Everyone’s allowed to succeed in the spaces they choose for themselves. When asked about my personal life, it’s taken as is. That shows Reckitt’s commitment to promoting gender equality also comes out in what’s unsaid as well.”

Opportunities to create a healthier world

Joanne Duenas joined Reckitt almost a year ago as the Senior Category BU Head for Premium Nutrition. With a background in the health industry, making a positive impact through nutrition was what attracted her to join us. When asked on why she takes pride in her role, Joanne said “Nutrition has a positive impact on people. Through our science and nutrition brands, we empower parents to help their children achieve milestones faster and unlocks their full potential through better all-around development.”

This commitment to doing what’s right was the reason why Diana Mari joined Reckitt two years ago to become our Government Affairs and Consumer Relations Manager as well. Asked about her stint so far, Diana mentioned being a part of opportunities to bring positive change as a highlight. “Beyond representing Reckitt in both the private and government sector, I’m happy to be able to help give back to society through various corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

Supportive Spaces for long-term progress

At Reckitt, we put people’s lives and needs in the heart of our business. This belief is why Weng Briones has worked with us for the past 30 years. When asked about her secret to career longevity as a Group Customer Development Manager, Weng mentions her love for people development and how it all goes back to something her father mentioned to her a long time ago: “When you find a job you love, you won’t work a day in your life.”

For Alfie Pagar, a Manufacturing Finance Controller with over 16 years with Reckitt under her belt, aside from the opportunities to make a mark in her field, she mentions the support she received through one of her toughest battles to be one of the biggest reasons to love working at Reckitt. “When I was diagnosed with cancer, the constant support of Reckitt’s team has always been there. My family and I have always considered Reckitt as our second home because at Reckitt, I have felt nothing but love and care throughout my journey.”

