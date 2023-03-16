Converge video experience gets Ookla nod

byRoderick Abad
March 16, 2023
2 minute read
Listed Converge ICT Solutions Inc. won the Ookla Speedtest Award for Best ISP Video Experience in the Philippines for the second half of 2022.

The company sustained its leadership in the consumer-initiated rating category after it finished at the top with a total of 80.99 video score out of 100 points.

Converge bested other internet service providers (ISP) in the country in all five criteria: adaptive start failure (the proportion of tests that failed to start), median adaptive start time (the time to first frame of video playback), median adaptive average bitrate (low bitrate means user experiences a fuzzy, low resolution video while a higher bitrate supports better viewing experience), adaptive stall events (the proportion of users with at least one stall event), and media adaptive stall severity (users who experience stalling event).

“Filipinos have spoken, and we have emerged as the ISP giving the superior video experience to them. This speaks for itself: our high speed, high capacity internet produces the best experience in streaming and consuming video content whether for gaming or entertainment,” said Dennis Anthony Uy, chief executive officer and cofounder of Converge.

The firm has proven its leadership in the fiber internet service business, winning Most Consistent Network across five regions in the last quarter of 2021, being crowned as the Top Rated Fixed Network for the first half of 2022, and topped video streaming giant Netflix’s ISP Speed Index in December 2022.

Last November, Converge doubled the speed of its base plan to 200 Mbps from 100 Mbps at no extra cost and still offering unlimited bandwidth with no data caps. It is the first and only ISP in the Philippines to upgrade its network backbone data transmission capacity to 800 Gbps, which is capable to facilitate high-speed data transfers that are vital for streaming.

Streaming live videos can consume a huge bandwidth, but the company’s FiberX base plan enables users to play online games and stream 4K videos on their Ultra HD-enabled devices where at least 25 Mbps is needed. With the 200 Mbps offering, it seeks to provide an optimal viewing experience to subscribers so they have the luxury of using multiple connections and activities on different devices without lag or interruption.

“Our mission has always been to give Filipinos the best digital experience. Winning this award attests to our hard work of continuously upgrading and expanding our network and diversifying our products and services,” Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus C. Romero said.

“This award confirms the value of our end to end network design objective to implement and operate a network that is high availability, low latency and non-blocking. Video applications whether video streaming or video conferencing are very susceptible to network quality issues such latency, packet loss and jitter.”

Author
Roderick Abad
Roderick L. Abad graduated from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, with a degree course in Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication. He has 12 years of journalism experience, starting as a Special Features Writer in a major daily newspaper. In 2006, he moved to the BusinessMirror in the same capacity and, eventually, became a beat reporter. To his credit, he was a finalist in the 2011 Holcim Journalism Awards for Sustainable Construction and the 2013 Lasallian Scholarum Awards. He remains affiliated with the BusinessMirror as a contributor.

