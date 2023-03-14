Villanueva hails Marcial victory

SENATE Majority Leader Joel Villanueva sponsored Senate Resolution No. 494 congratulating and commending Eumir Felix Marcial for his fourth straight professional boxing victory.

Marcial beat Argentinian Ricardo Ruben Villalba via second round technical knockout in their eight-round middleweight bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, last February 11.

Villanueva said in his sponsorship speech during Monday’s plenary session that Marcial’s victory “has once again proven to the world the exceptional skills and talent of the Filipino athlete.”

“His impressive performance has brought pride and inspiration to the Filipino people, and thus merits honor and recognition,” he said. “Marcial is an inspiration not only to Filipinos and his fellow boxers, but also to the thousands of athletes and millions of young Filipinos who are working hard to achieve their dreams.”

Marcial clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where Hidilyn Diaz won the country’s first Olympic gold medal and Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio bagging boxing silver medals.

The Senate adopted the resolution and made all senators present as co-authors.