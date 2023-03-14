SEC brings investment roadshow to Cebu City

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will continue its roadshow in Cebu this week where it will pitch the capital market’s potential as a source of funding for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The SEC will hold the second leg of the year-long caravan on March 17 at the Cebu Parklane International Hotel, Cebu City.

The roadshow aims to emphasize the importance of the capital market, including crowdfunding platforms, in helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) raise funds for business expansion.

Crowdfunding is a fundraising activity typically conducted by startups and SMEs, where the public can support or fund a business idea through an online platform. The SEC regulates crowdfunding activities in the country, with the Rules and Regulations Governing Crowdfunding provided under an SEC memorandum circular.

There are currently three crowdfunding intermediaries registered with the SEC. These are Investree Philippines, SeedIn Technology Inc., and Eastern Securities Development Corporations (Round One). Speakers from the three companies will be present during the roadshow to provide consultation on how to use their platforms.

SEC Commissioner Karlo S. Bello will deliver the keynote speech for the Cebu roadshow, together with Markets and Securities Regulation Department Director Vicente Graciano Felizmenio Jr.

Other speakers include representatives from the Philippine Stock Exchange, Investment and Capital Corporation of the Philippines, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and property developer Cebu Landmasters Inc.

The roadshow is part of the SEC Office for the Advancement of Strategic Investments in SMEs’ initiatives to promote the interests of SMEs by setting up viable alternatives in raising capital by simplifying the capital-raising products, streamlining the registration process, and encouraging houses and other financial institutions to implement SME-friendly advisory programs, among others.