THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is doubling its efforts on cracking down on fake transactions and fake receipts to curb tax leakages and increase the government’s revenue collections.

In a statement, the BIR said it launched its new enforcement program dubbed Run After Fake Transaction (RAFT) program, akin to its existing program the Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program.

BIR said the program was launched by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. recently during the national functional conference of the bureau’s legal group in Clark, Pampanga.

“When we go against tax evaders, kasama niyo po ako sa pagtugis natin ng mga [I am with you in running after the] tax evader. Just let us know the difficulties that you are encountering and we will give all the support that you need,” Lumagui was quoted as telling the BIR Legal Group in a statement.

The BIR said it is currently building up cases against the fraudulent receipt operators and illegal cigarette traders that were involved in a raid conducted by the bureau in Quezon City in December 2022, as well as the illegal cigarette traders last January 2023.

The BIR pointed out that during the first 100 days of Lumagui’s leadership, the bureau made a “one-time, big-time” filing of 74 RATE cases worth P3.58 billion at the Department of Justice against illicit vape traders.

Lumagui said that the BIR will now followthrough its successful raids with the corresponding filing of cases against those involved in fraudulent receipt and illegal cigarettes.

“The BIR needs a strong legal group, one that is committed to aggressively pursuing tax evaders and cracking up fraudulent activities,” Lumagui added.

Last week, Lumagui told reporters that they will soon file new cases against entities involved in fraudulent transactions and receipts, particularly those that were part of the December 2022 raid.

Lumagui added that they plan to file cases against over 100 corporations within the year.

Image credits: Patrick Roque via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





