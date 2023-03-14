8 cops linked to killing of 3 teenagers in Sultan Kudarat face murder charges

MURDER and other criminal charges were filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday against eight police officers in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat for their alleged involvement in the shootout that left three teenage boys dead last December.

Among those charged were Lambayong Police Chief Police Major Jenahmeel Tonaco, Senior Master Sergeant Syril Mahaddi, Corporals Elpedio Garlit, and Joffrey Apalla, Patrolmen Nicol Dion Toreja, Basser Mako, Mario Rombaoa Jr., and Roldan Claveria.

All respondents are assigned at the Lambayong Municipal Police Station.

Aside from murder, the policemen were also charged with planting of evidence, falsification of documents, grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and irregularity in the performance of duty.

The complaint was filed before the National Prosecution Service (NPS) of the DOJ by the parents of the three victims, identified as Samanoden Mustapha, Horton Ansa Jr., and Arshad Tingao, through the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Lawyer Ronald Hallid Torres, who is representing the parents of the victims, told reporters that the claim of the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Lambayong that the victims engaged their policemen in a shootout was not true.

“The PNP alleges that there was a shootout, but based on the documents that we have, they were shot,” Torres said.

Based on reports, the three teenagers who were aboard a motorcycle ignored a police checkpoint in Barangay Didtaras, Lambayong on December 1, prompting the police officers to chase them.

The policemen claimed that a shootout ensued after the victims fired at them.

The victims were then brought to a nearby hospital but were declared dead upon arrival.

The police also claimed that they found a sachet of shabu in the pants of one of the teenagers.

However, Torres said a post-mortem report indicates that the three were shot at close range.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





