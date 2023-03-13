Justice Palma High School, De La Salle Lipa bag bronze

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023
The girls from Lipa City bag a bronze medal they consider as gold.
JUSTICE CM PALMA HIGH SCHOOL (JCP) beat Mayamot National High School and De La Salle Lipa downed Maryhill College to clinch the boys and girls bronze medals Sunday in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

JCP, competing out of Quezon City, went five sets against their rivals from Antipolo City, 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10, while the girls from Batangas needed a fourth set to frustrate the girls from Lucena City, 25-12, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21.

JCP had to dig deep in the two-hour and 27-minute match to wrap up its campaign in the under-18 tournament revived by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara and supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

“There were many things that we’re lacking in the match just like communication among the players on the court, but we exerted a lot of effort to win this game, no matter what,” JCP middle blocker Maverick Joseph Palis said.

“We are glad that we managed to hang on up to the last drop and prevail,” added Palis, who had seven blocks for 10 points for the team of coach Ralph Ocampo.

JCP team captain Neil Aldrin Catap nailed five of his 29 points in the fifth set—all kills—while Al-Bhukarie Sali made 22 spikes and two blocks for 24 points.

PNVF Secretary-General Don Caringal praised both teams for fighting as if the gold was at stake.

“There’s something bigger than gold in what they’re fighting for even though it’s a battle for bronze,” Caringal said. “It’s a very competitive match and I’m really thankful for the effort of both teams.”

De La Salle Lipa coach Imee Mendoza echoed Caringal’s observation.

It’s bronze that glittered like gold,” Mendoza said. “We still kept the pride of La Salle and it wasn’t easy than the first time we’ve faced them.”

The two teams faced each other in Pool A last March 4 of the four-weekend tournament with De La Salle Lipa escaping with an easier 25-16, 25-18 victory.

Outside hitter Shane Andrei Dimaano delivered 21 kills and four service aces for 25 points while Danielle Kyle Aldovino fired 16 points, two service aces and a block for 19 points to lead De La Salle Lipa.

Raizah Nicole Mamailao posted 12 points and Vida Caringal had 11 points also for De La Salle Lipa.

Angela Claire Castillo and Bearly Icon had 16 points each for Maryhill College.

Califiornia Precision Sports of Antipolo City and Gracel Christian College Foundation Taguig City in the girls’ division and De La Salle Lipa and Santa Rosa City in the boys’ side were played later Sunday.

Author
BusinessMirror

