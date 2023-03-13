Accor’s MGallery to open first resort in Philippines

LEADING hospitality group Accor is further expanding its network of managed hotels in the Philippines with the opening of South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol-MGallery in 2024.

In a news statement, Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery and Emblems said, “South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol–MGallery is an exceptional resort that adds another outstanding destination to our expanding presence in Southeast Asia, joining our flourishing collection of memorable hotels and resorts full of character and charm.”

She described Panglao as “an island paradise that promises the perfect blend of soft, sandy beaches, sparkling seas and rich cultural heritage, encouraging more globally-minded travelers to experience its pleasures, and connecting them to the delights of the local neighborhoods.”

The opening of Panglao International Airport in 2018, she said, has widened the travel and tourism opportunities on the island. “[We] are delighted to be at the forefront of this trend.”

South Palms Resort, which faces Bolod Beach, is currently owned and operated by the Alturas Group of Companies (AGC), which made its name in supermarkets, mall operations, food, and agro-industrial activities under popular Bohol brands such as the iconic Peanut Kisses, the Alturas Mall and Island City Mall in Tagbilaran, Marcela Farms, among others.

Founded by the Alturas and Uy families, AGC opened the 78-room South Palms Resort in December 2013, and will be expanded to 188 rooms with support from Bill Barnett, Managing Director of Asian hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks. The resort is part of the 10-year, P25-billion resort town project called Panglao Shores recently launched by AGC.

“AGC is a family company that was born in Bohol and cares deeply about this destination,” said Hope Uy, Managing Director of Panglao Shores. “By coming together with Accor, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, we are proud to enhance the quality of hospitality on the island by blending world-class facilities and international standards with the genuine local charm and authentic cultural heritage of Bohol, which is based on shared community values. In combination with Panglao Shores, our destination-defining lifestyle development, we hope to build a bright future for the people of Panglao.”

South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol-MGallery will become the first resort-style property for MGallery in the Philippines. “We look forward to working with our partners at AGC to bring this exciting, locally-inspired project to life,” said Bailly. MGallery is the luxury boutique hotel category of the Accor Group, which also operates Admiral Hotel Manila-MGallery in Malate, Manila.

The five-star resort is nestled within 6.4 hectare of expansive grounds, surrounded by palm trees and overlooking the powder-soft sands of Panglao’s South coast. “Throughout their stay in this tropical paradise, travelers will be able to soak up the stunning scenery and explore the island’s cultural charms and natural wonders, including snorkeling and scuba diving in the turquoise seas,” added Bailly.

When guests are not exploring the island or other scenic spots in Bohol, they can dine at any of the resort’s four restaurants, cool off in the swimming pool, grab refreshments at the pool bar, work out in a well-equipped fitness center, or enjoy get pampered at the spa. A ballroom and meeting rooms will be sure to attract original, out-of-town corporate events and dream weddings.

“The resort will weave the timeless tales of family and folklore into every aspect of the guest experience. Using a pioneering ‘adaptive reuse’ design approach, the project will embrace the history of the destination by reusing materials from village dwellings in every room. These materials include wooden walls and objects that tell the story of local artisans. This inspiring concept is perfectly aligned with the values of MGallery, Accor’s one-of-a-kind global collection of hotels where captivating stories are lived and shared,” said Bailly.

Accor is the leading international hotel operator in the Philippines with 10 hotels, resorts and branded residences currently operating and a committed pipeline of 16 hotels scheduled to open within the next five years. Its other brands are also looking to add more properties to manage in the country. (See, “Fairmont looking to expand its footprint in the PHL—exec,” in the BusinessMirror, February 24, 2023.)