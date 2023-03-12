P-Pop girl group YARA signs with Sony Music Entertainment, releases debut single ‘ADDA’

Filipino four-member act YARA joins the esteemed roster of Sony Music Entertainment, an established record label known for producing some of the biggest names in P-Pop.

The promising rookie embarks on a journey with newfound independence—thanks to the guidance of their record label, and their insistence to leave a mark in the burgeoning Philippine music scene.

“Sony Music PH and YARA are a match made in heaven,” the all-women group shares. “We were surprised that our vision and passion for music are the same. After everything that we’ve gone through, we are very happy that we finally found someone with whom we are confident to work with especially with our music.”

YARA officially marks their debut as a recording artist with the release of their new single “ADDA,” which means ‘Apat Dapat, Dapat Apat.’ Holding merit with a refreshing balance of charisma and edginess, YARA drops a confident piece of pop music that leaves nothing out of the bag.

“We know what we want / we know what we’re capable of,” they open their verse with an assured declaration. Few newcomers can get away with lines that beam with delirious energy and excitement, and YARA does it seamlessly as they navigate an entirely new realm that remains completely uncharted to them.

The Pinoy girl group explains, “The song is about YARA. The story of YARA. The song reflects why YARA works hard to strive beyond their limitations and reach for their dreams. YARA wants their audience to know their story, and draw strength from it to conquer their own fears, and learn from YARA’s experiences. YARA wants their listeners to take control of their own lives and dreams.”

Combining dance-pop vigor with hip-hop elements and K-Pop feistiness, YARA’s “ADDA” is written and composed by YARA’s very own Kim Natividad, and produced ﻿by one of SB19 and Pablo’s frequent collaborators, Joshua Nase and Michael “Cursebox” Negapatan (Alex Bruce).

According to YARA, the empowering mood of the material aims to set the tone of what’s to come for their future releases. “The dynamics of the song radiate confidence and empower our listeners,” the Filipino quartet reveals. “Unison is also present in the song to highlight that behind showcasing our individual talents, the product of our teamwork sets us apart and makes us who we are. The progression of instrumental placements in the song relates to how our passion (to perform) intensifies throughout our journey amidst the unexpected challenges we’ve encountered along the way.”

YARA is a four-piece girl group composed of Gelou, Rocher, Christa, and Kim. They’re one of the newest P-Pop acts under Sony Music Entertainment, which includes SB19, 4th Impact, and more among its top-prized talents. Listen to their new single “ADDA” here.

