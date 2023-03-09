Employment rises by 4.09M in January – PSA

Over four million Filipinos became employed in January 2023, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA said employed persons increased by 4.09 million in January 2023 estimated at 47.35 million from 43.27 million in January 2022.

The number of employed persons in January 2023 was also higher than the reported 47.11 million employed persons in October 2022.

With this, there was a 580,000 decrease in the number of unemployed Filipinos to 2.37 million in January 2023 from 2.97 million in January 2022.

However, compared to October last year, the January data was higher by 132,000 than the 2.24 million posted in October 2022.

The number of underemployed persons reached 6.65 million in January 2023, a 224,000 increase from the 6.43 million posted in January 2022.

However, the January data was 21,000 lower than the 6.68 million underemployed Filipinos in October 2022.

By broad industry group, PSA said the services sector continued to account for the largest share of employed persons with 60.7 percent of the total employed persons in January 2023.

The agriculture sector and industry sectors accounted for 22.2 percent and 17.1 percent of the total employed persons, respectively.

“The average weekly hours worked by an employed person in January 2023 was estimated at 39.5 hours, from 40.2 and 41.8 hours per week in October 2022 and January 2022, respectively,” the PSA also said.

Wage and salary workers contributed the largest share of employed persons with 62.3 percent in January 2023. This was followed by self-employed persons without any paid employee at 27.1 percent and unpaid family workers at 8.1 percent. Employer in own family-operated farm or business has the lowest share at 2.6 percent.

Among wage ang salary workers, employed persons in private establishments made up 48.5 percentage points, followed by employed in government and government-owned and controlled corporations at 9.2 percentage points.