DOLE provides emergency jobs to 10K Mindoro residents affected by oil spill

Around 10,000 residents affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro, are expected to benefit from the emergency employment program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

This was based from the initial estimate of the department of qualified beneficiaries of their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program in oil-spill affected areas.

Under TUPAD, beneficiaries are usually given light public works like street sweeping, debris cleaning, and declogging works, which lasts for 10 to 90 days.

“Around 10,000 individuals will be [the] expected beneficiaries. Secondary affected families, such as ambulant and market stall fish vendors and employees of MSMEs [micro, small, and medium] beach resorts will also be provided assistance,” Laguesma said.

The TUPAD beneficiaries will help in the clean up of the oil spill caused by the sinking of MT Princess Empress in the waters off Naujan town in Oriental Mindoro province last February 28.

The emergency employment will last for 10 to 30 days and its beneficiaries will be given personal protective equipment to ensure their safety while cleaning the oil spill.

Laguesma said they would also provide livelihood aid in the oil spill-affected communities.

DOLE allocated P100 million for the said interventions.

Laguesma said they are now coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to finalize their list of beneficiaries within the week.

DSWD earlier said the oil spill already affected 7,000 families in six municipalities in Oriental Mindoro.