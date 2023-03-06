Curry shakes off rust in return, but Warriors yield to LA Lakers

byAssociated Press
March 6, 2023
2 minute read
Stephen Curry scores 19 of his 27 points in the final 12 minutes of his return from injury bay.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

LOS ANGELES—For three quarters, Stephen Curry looked like a player who had not been on the court in over a month.

That rust quickly disappeared in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The All-Star guard scored 19 of his 27 points in the final 12 minutes of the Golden State Warriors’ 113-105 loss.

“He looked great. He is who he is. He strikes fear in opponents and opens up a lot of things for his teammates,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Curry was on a minutes restriction after missing 11 games with a left leg injury. He ended up playing 32 minutes in an important game for both teams.

“I felt like I got stronger as the game goes on,” Curry said. “It felt great to get thrown back in there right away. It was a little sluggish as far as the sharpness of skills early on, but then you start to feel the spirit of the game. If I get better as the game goes on, that’s always a great sign for me individually.”

Curry missed his first three shots and didn’t get on the board until midway through the second quarter, when he scored eight straight points. His run started with a step-back 3-pointer with 7:26 remaining in the first half.

After going 3 for 11 from the field in the first three quarters, Curry looked more like himself in the fourth. He was 5 of 9 from the field—including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers—and made all six of his free-throw attempts.

The Warriors, who trailed by 20 late in the first quarter, rallied back to tie it at 91 midway through the fourth, but never regained the lead as their five-game winning streak ended.

Curry’s goal over the final 17 games is to make sure the defending champions avoid the play-in tournament and possibly try to secure home-court advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs. Golden State (34-31) is fifth in the Western Conference.

“It’s weird to say it. We’re trying to win championships but we’re also trying to stay out of the play-in. Both can be true just based on what our challenges have been this year,” Curry said. “In terms of rotations and the amount of guys that have played well this year, it’s a fine balance between staying ready and knowing who you’re going to be out there with.

“We’re trying to find the right combinations to finish the season strong so that whoever we potentially play in the playoffs, we know what our identity is.”

Andre Iguodala also returned for the Warriors on Sunday and was scoreless in six minutes. He has played in only four games this season because of a hip issue.

Image credits: AP



AP
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Diaz, Maravilla shine in Biñan

byBusinessMirror
March 6, 2023
Next Article

Creamline eyes semifinals berth vs red-hot PLDT

byBusinessMirror
March 6, 2023

Related Posts

US, Japan training for Hidilyn

HIDILYN DIAZ-NARANJO flies to Georgia in the US on Wednesday to rev up her campaign for a fifth Olympic appearance in Paris next year—and a potential second gold medal after the historic feat she pulled off two years ago in Tokyo.

byJosef Ramos
March 6, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Diaz, Maravilla shine in Biñan

JANA DIAZ pulled off a two-title romp while Reign Maravilla posted a win and a runner-up finish as the rising Cavite stars shared the spotlight in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) Rep. Len Naguiat National Junior Tennis Championships at the South City Homes Recreational courts in Biñan Sunday.

byBusinessMirror
March 6, 2023