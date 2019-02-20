MMDA imposes deadline on removal of ‘obstructions’ on QC footbridge

Last updated on February 20th, 2019 at 12:26 am

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday warned utility firms to remove and/or relocate their utility wires that obstruct pedestrians’ path on a footbridge constructed at the corner of Mindanao and Congressional Avenues in Quezon City.

In its final notice, dated February 14, the MMDA gave the utility companies until February 21 to act on the matter.

“Should they refuse to cooperate, the agency will cut the cables,” the MMDA warned.

A concerned citizen posted on Facebook last February 14 the risks of crossing the road using the footbridge because of the utility wires blocking their walking space. The post had reached 1.4 million views as of February 19.

“Please be informed that the matter was brought to the attention of concerned utility companies as early as July last year,” the MMDA said.

However, the utility companies had failed to act on the matter.

Jojo Garcia, MMDA general manager, said that some of the utility companies already coordinated with the engineering department of the agency.

He, however did not name the utility companies involved to whom they have sent notices to.