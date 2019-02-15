Don’t use government assets for poll campaign–PACC

THE Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) warned on Thursday state agencies not to use government resources in the May 2019 elections.

Resources that are prohibited may come in the form of budget, manpower, equipment or vehicles.

PACC said they are doing this in line with the President’s directive to ensure an “honest to goodness” midterm elections this year.

“We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated by politicians and other branches of the government, the Congress of the Philippines, and other sectors…,” he said. “We further urge candidates running for public office in the midterm and future elections to do their part to understand their responsibility as candidates in various public positions. We will enforce the teeth of the law and impose whatever penalties or punishments are applicable to these candidates who have violated the law.”

PACC also urged the public to report to the Commission and all government agencies all violations of its officials and personnel who will be directly using government agencies to support the candidacy of particular candidates, including party-lists.

To implement the Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines, PACC has a Memorandum of Agreement for cooperation with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Commission on Audit, Anti-Money Laundering Council, Securities and Exchange Commission, and other agencies under the control and supervision of the President.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, election offenses include vote-buying and vote-selling, conspiracy to bribe voters, coercion of subordinates, intervention of public officers and employees, except those holding political offices, undue influence, unlawful electioneering, and use of public funds, equipment, facilities owned or controlled by the government for an election campaign.

Comelec Spokesman James B. Jimenez said this partnership with PACC addresses a longtime problem of some government officials engaging in partisan political activities.

“The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission is a natural partner in ensuring that government officials are nonpartisan in the coming elections. That has always been a problem in terms of enforcement because some government officials get away with their partisan political activities but with PACC on the job, with PACC on the lookout, we hope we will remove the motivation from these people to engage in partisan activities,” Jimenez said at the press briefing.

Jimenez was also quick to manage everyone’s expectations, though, noting that the result of any investigation on any complaint will not come instantly.

“Let us not expect that the result will come instantly. Just to be clear, because we are following due process. But I guess as with anything, the most important thing is to start. And this I think is a very good start,” he said.

The Comelec said these assurances from the president and the PACC made them confident that the country will have clean elections.

In a bid to help the President get rid of corruption in the Executive branch, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, PACC was created under Executive Order 43, on October 4, 2017, and amended through Executive Order 73 on December 28, 2018.