Whirlpool builds a community through the Whirlpool Kitchen Club

From the world’s number one and most trusted appliance brand in the country, Whirlpool Home Appliances has formed the Whirlpool Kitchen Club. First launched in 2016, the Whirlpool Kitchen Club was formed to bring together homemakers and cooking enthusiasts and build a community where insights about food, the kitchen, and home in general can be shared.

A special class was recently held at the Atrium of SM City Fairview that was filled with fun games and educational activities such as cooking demonstrations for quick and easy microwave oven meals and no-cook refrigerated desserts, informative lessons on LPG safety and how to efficiently organize your refrigerator, as well as other home care tips that everyone can surely implement in their own homes. There were lots of exciting giveaways as well as raffle prizes that were awarded to all the lucky participants during the event.

“Whirlpool aims to make the world a little easier and it is through events and activities like this that we get to live up to our commitment to make the lives of Filipino families more convenient,” Joy Catiis-Cruz, Marketing Manager of Whirlpool Philippines said.

“Making home life better has always been our passion at Whirlpool, which is why our home appliances possess advanced technology which make them intelligent, intuitive, and innovative. One of the products that we are most proud of is the Whirlpool IntelliFresh Refrigerator which provides you with the best cooling performance without wasting energy. Its Tri-Sensor Advanced Technology is designed with several sensors that detect the amount of food inside and the ambient temperature outside and adjusts it accordingly. This allows you to save on energy, consuming only as low as PhP9 per day, as proven by the Meralco Testing Lab,” revealed Cruz.

The special Whirlpool Kitchen Club event was made possible through the generous support given by the following partners: King Sue Ham & Sausage, Lotus Biscoff, Solane LPG, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Ceres Juice, Masflex Cookware, Breeze, Domex, Cif, Sunnyware, First Keeva Innovation, Blue Bonnet, Fujidenzo Home and Commercial Appliances, and Tecnogas.

Since 1911, Whirlpool has been renowned for its long-standing heritage and excellence in the home appliance industry. To know more about their products, you may visit their website at www.whirlpool.com.ph or follow their official Facebook page at facebook.com/WhirlpoolPhilippines.