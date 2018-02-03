When ‘Black Mirror’ tech becomes reality

“If any of these [ Black Mirror] episodes come true, then the world is really f***ed.”—Charlie Brooker

WELL, Mr. Booker, I just hope we get San Junipero first (or maybe Hang The DJ).

From dating apps to virtual reality, the afterlife, video games and social media, no other TV show can leave you with goosebumps and cold sweat as you ponder in frightful awe of the future than the sci-fi drama Black Mirror on Netflix.

Many have compared it to Twilight Zone, Rod Serling’s brilliant black-and-white series that aired from 1959 to 1964. And though a lot of sci-fi shows have tried to interpret the future in varying ways it’s only Black Mirror, which premiered in 2011, which has truly rivaled the original series in terms of fueling your paranoia.

Part of what makes the series “so good its scary” is because all of the episodes take place in a world that could easily pass for our own, except for some leaps in technology. With Netflix serving as the platform for the latest season of the British series, it gives Charlie Booker even more freedom to stretch the limits of his (and our) imagination.

So it’s no surprise that a lot of people had a “Black Mirror” moment at the recent CES when a pizza company announced that they were exploring the “future of pizza delivery” through self-driving delivery vehicles.

As everyone who’s caught up on the latest season knows, the self-driving pizza-delivery vehicle concept bears a striking similarity to the technology featured in the episode “Crocodile.” It features a scene in which an autonomous delivery van of Fences Pizza gets involved in an accident that eventually leads to some next-level carnage.

While we won’t see any self-driving pizza cars until 2020, there’s another autonomous vehicle that’s been unveiled by a couple of ex-Googlers that’s personalized for delivering groceries, dry-cleaning and, yes, pizza.

The company, called Nuro, was founded by two former lead Google engineers, Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu, and unlike the plethora of self-driving start-ups out there, Nuro isn’t focused on reconfiguring robot taxis or autonomous trucks, but on designing a new type of vehicle altogether.

Rather than dress up an existing vehicle with their self-driving hardware, Nuro engineers have built something entirely new from the ground up. The Nuro “R1” prototype looks way different than any vehicle you see on the street; it is about the height of a sport-utility vehicle but far narrower than a typical car resembling more of a giant lunchbox on wheels, or maybe even a big mobile toaster, as some writers have described it.

Nuro is also focusing on deliveries, specifically the kind that are low-speed, local and last-mile: groceries, laundry or even takeout orders. The company believes that automating these services could help shoulder the sharp increase in last-mile deliveries (to consumer’s homes), while also reducing traffic accidents and boosting local businesses who are looking for ways to thrive and compete in the age of online shopping. Their timing couldn’t be more perfect: As more and more consumers are making online purchases, there’s a growing expectation for shorter and shorter delivery windows. A recent study put the global price tag of last-mile delivery every year at around $86 billion, with staggering year-over-year growth rates.

While its very unlikely to see any driverless cars on Edsa in the near future, as we have yet to find a solution to our mindless drivers to begin with, there’s no denying that autonomous vehicles have indeed become a reality, and we can expect to see more of them sooner than never.

PIE-TECH DELIVERY

ANOTHER pizza company who’s introduced a lot of digital innovations is Domino’s Pizza. Did you know that the American pizza chain is actually considered “a technology company that sells pizza” because of its passion to deliver an amazing customer experience through technology?

Do you know of any other pizza brand that delivers by robot or by drone?

Recognizing that the future of fast-food was no longer just anchored on offering end products to consumers, Domino’s has adopted a progressive, digital-first and technology-enabled mind-set in order to fulfill this need. And while they are perfecting their self-driving delivery vehicles, the company already has the Domino DXP (Delivery eXPert)—a modified Chevrolet Spark tricked out with a warming oven and space for 80 pizzas, sides, soda and dipping sauces and DRU, the delivery robot to bring hot pizza to their customers.

Other Domino’s tech innovations include their GPS driver tracker, SMS ordering, mobile app, Offers app, Pizza tracker, iPhone and Apple watch app, quick ordering, mobile pay, zero-click ordering, Domino’s instagift, Facebook messenger bot and a lot more.

If you recall, Domino’s first made its presence felt in the Philippine market as early as the 1990s, but it wasn’t until Goldilocks Bakeshop acquired its country franchise and Pinky Yee took over that the pizza-delivery expert truly started making its mark. From having only 11 stores in 2014, Domino’s now has 35 stores all over Metro Manila.

Yee admitted it was initially a bit challenging for Domino’s technology-empowered behavior to be fully adapted locally. “Technology is the heart of Domino’s. That’s hard to implement and maximize if the Internet connectivity and network infrastructure is subpar, especially since Domino’s entire system is interconnected to a central, cloud-based network to allow seamless communication, analytics and performance tracking,” Yee explained.

But as more Filipinos get better and faster Internet access, Domino’s is now focusing its efforts on making ordering and delivery services even more accessible and efficient.

“Our dominant selling idea is to use technology to uplift customer experience, and to allow them to engage with our brand in an interactive way across all digital touchpoints, and I think we are leading the way for the industry in these aspects.”

One innovation Domino’s Philippines is proud of is the Pizza Tracker, which allows customers to fully interact with the ordering process. This has been brought to the virtual world when customers order through its web site.

Instead of having to ask the staff repeatedly, or calling back to follow-up on your order, the Pizza Tracker allows you to monitor each stage of your order, allowing customers to see the real-time status of their order. “Has the pizza been made? Is it now in the oven? Is it already being delivered? For dine-in customers, the pizza tracker experience is complemented by the wide-open pizza theater and kitchen, which lets diners see for themselves how their pizza is made.

“You’ve all heard the expression ‘knowing is half the battle?’ Well, the Domino’s Pizza Tracker does just that, and it has been a game-changer in terms of elevating our customers’ experience,” Yee points out.

The Domino’s delivery system has also been fine-tuned by the latest technology, and every aspect of its “store-to-door” operation is based on precise metrics and supported by the most up-to-date mapping technology to make it as efficient as possible. “We limit deliveries only within a certain radius and distance from the store because we have to make sure the pizza is still hot when delivered to a customer. So, to access a bigger market, we really need to make our presence felt all over the Metro,” Yee said, adding that they want to have at least one Domino’s store in each city of Metro Manila.”

So while we won’t see the Domino drone, the Domino Robotic Unit or the DXPs—well, at least not any time soon because of obvious logistic limitations—it doesn’t mean that Domino’s isn’t fully utilizing its tech expertise here in the Philippines. Oh, and we did have Darna (Liza Soberano) giving out free pizzas that one time to commuters on the Light Rail Transit Line 1, which I think is waaaay better than seeing a faceless robot, right?

Liza, who recently renewed her endorsement with Domino’s, has literally become the face of the brand, as her photo is now featured prominently on Domino’s limited-edition pizza boxes—which I’m pretty sure would put a smile on anyone’s face.

SEEING RED THIS VALENTINE’S

BECAUSE nothing screams “Happy Valentine’s!” like the color red, Oppo is making the season of love fiercely more stylish with the release of the Oppo F5 Red. Living up to its Selfie Expert handle, the Oppo F5 Red is the latest addition to the F5 line-up which boasts of the AI Beauty Recognition Technology, designed to capture the real you and help selfies look more attractive and natural.

Now available in the so-called fierce red color, the Oppo F5 Red is the ideal smartphone for users who aspire to create a statement through the phone they carry. It highlights Oppo’s advanced beauty technology in a more fashionable and lifestyle approach through its distinct color.

The Oppo F5 Red shares similar features with the Oppo F5—from camera specs and beauty technology, speedy facial unlock and performance.

It features a 20MP front camera and a 16MP rear camera with a higher resolution (2160×1080) and better photo quality. In addition, it has 4GB of RAM, best for multitasking, and a 64GB storage for apps, videos and selfies.

Another new addition to the growing selfie expert family is the Oppo A83. The fourth member of the A.I. Beauty and Full Screen technology smartphones, the A83 features a 5.7” HD+ Full Screen display, and a powerful 2.5GHz octa-core processor performance, similar with the famous Oppo F5 series. Accompanied with 3GB RAM, the A83 is the perfect smartphone for multitasking. Surprisingly, the A83 fits at the palm of your hand at a 5.2” smartphone footprint, making it easy to carry around at just 143g.

Living up to its Selfie Expert handle, the A83 carries the leading AI Beauty Technology with an 8MP front camera that can detect more than 200 facial recognition spots for more personalized beautification based on your facial traits. This results to natural-looking selfies without the hassle of adjusting camera settings. It even features an auto mode for AI recommended beautification.

The Oppo A83 is priced at just P9,990 while the Oppo F5 Red and F5 Red 6GB retails for P15,990 and P21,990 at all Oppo concept stores nationwide.

ARC NEW PERKS FOR 2018

IT’S the new year once again, and it’s time to say good-bye to the year that was and look forward to all that 2018 has to offer. This year Ayala Rewards Circle (ARC), Ayala’s premier rewards program, seeks to further enrich their members’ experience.

Summer is the next big season, and ARC Concierge can help you plan your next adventure. Available 24/7 for your airline, hotel and dining bookings both here in abroad, the concierge can help you get better deals for your next destination with these ARC-exclusive privileges. Get 20-percent off on best available rates and 10 percent off on food and beverage outlets at Seda Hotels nationwide.

On top of Seda’s seven existing branches (Seda Vertis North, Bonifacio Global City, Nuvali, Abreeza, Atria, Centrio), Seda Capitol Central in Bacolod is also now ready to welcome ARC members.

Make your Palawan visit even more worth your while. Stay at El Nido Resorts (El Nido Apulit Island, El Nido Miniloc Island and El Nido Lagen Island) or the newly opened Lio Estate Resorts (Casa Kalaw, Balai Adlao, El Nido Cove Resort, Hotel Covo) and enjoy a range of benefits, from complimentary room upgrades to a private dinner setup just for you and your guests.

For flight options, Air-SWIFT, the Philippines’s only boutique airline offering daily roundtrip flights from Manila to El Nido, also has treats for ARC members: additional allowance of 5 kilos of check-in baggage (more pasalubong!) and waived rebooking fees. Apart from El Nido, Air-SWIFT also flies to Caticlan, Clark, Basco and Cebu. Watch out for new flight destinations in the coming months.

Those who love to shop can check out Ayala’s new customer destinations, such as Ayala Malls Cloverleaf in Balintawak, Quezon City, Ayala Malls Feliz (Marcos Highway corner JP Rizal in Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig) and Ayala Malls Marikina (Liwasang Kalayaan, Marikina). Parking has always been a hassle in malls. Fret not, ARC members, as free valet parking is now available in even more malls across the country.

Members enjoy free valet parking at select Ayala Malls, namely Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls The 30th, Greenbelt, UP Town Center and now Solenad and TriNoma. Five free valet parking e-vouchers are available for each member which they can redeem via the ARC mobile app.

The voucher entitles the member to four hours of valet parking at these malls, except in Alabang Town Center (three hours), and in malls with fixed rates. This benefit is available until December 31.