Welcome Home, La Germania welcome chefs and cooks from Davao

Home cooks and chefs from Davao were in for a treat as La Germania brought in its first-ever roadshow to the city. The premier cooking range brand opened a one-of-kind cooking and homemaking expo dubbed Welcome Home at the Activity Center of Abreeza Mall last September 8-9, 2018. Not your typical show, the Welcome Home mobile exhibit featured the wide range of La Germania products and allowed both home cooks and chefs to get a glimpse and feel of what an efficient kitchen range could do for a household.

A full showcase for everyone

To kick-off the mobile exhibit, brand representatives and advocates started the affair with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the official opening of the Pop-up Gallery. After which, guests and La Germania followers were regaled with various workshops and demos.

Visitors also enjoyed whiling away the time at the La Germania gallery where they handled and inspected various La Germania products on display. The showcase provided an excellent opportunity for visitors to experience first-hand the fine quality of these tools.

Cooking: An experience in itself

Filipinos have always been known to have a fondness for excellent food and drink – especially when it comes to home cooking. With this in mind, La Germania paid host to a cooking demo led by celebrity chef Jeremy Favia of TV5’s Chef vs. Mom fame. The workshop themed “the art of cooking “beautifully” taught Welcome Home participants how to spice up what are considered traditional Filipino meals La Germania style.

Chef Jeremy introduced sumptuous Filipino dishes with a twist that would surely liven up Filipino dinner tables. These recipes included a “Three Cheese Macaroni” and “Chicken Caldereta Hash”. These dishes, which are notches higher than the usual viands served in most households, could definitely tickle anybody’s palate.

Moms and their children aged six to 12 on the other hand, enjoyed a cupcake baking and decorating workshop headed by chef consultant and food stylist Karina Rodriguez who is best known for exclusive cooking and baking classes for kids and adults. Welcome Home participants, particularly kids, learned how to properly use an oven, and bake and decorate cupcakes. They also took home their baked masterpieces as well as branded hats and aprons as souvenirs.

Heartwarming home crafts

In addition to the cooking and baking demos, two other workshops were offered to participants. These included a Bento making workshop facilitated by Russet Cainglet and a Paper Flower making class headed by April San Pedro.

Bento making is the art of packing a lunch box filled with food shaped into colorful images and cartoon characters so that they’re especially attractive for little kids. La Germania workshop participants tackled the various techniques to make these fun-packed meals tempting for even the pickiest eaters.

After making edible art, La Germania guests also learned how to make beautiful paper blooms that could be used to decorate their homes or apply in various craft projects.

There are dozens of ways you can make your hearth and home welcoming. Through La Germania’s Welcome Home mobile exhibit, you and your family members can find out how you can make your household warmer, more delightful and inviting. Follow La Germania on Facebook @LaGermaniaPh and discover why its Italian heritage is loved in Filipino homes.