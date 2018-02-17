Watching movies on a ‘play’ phone

Kita Kita, 2017’s surprise hit movie, made its exclusive debut recently on the video-on-demand service Hooq.

This development is perfect for those who weren’t able to catch the movie during its theater run, which was quite long. Kita Kita, by the way, is the No. 1 performing indie film in the Philippines to date. It has broken box-office records by grossing over $6.5 million.

The video-on-demand service release of Kita Kita is exclusive to Hooq. The movie can be viewed in all other territories where Hooq is available, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and India.

“We are very proud to have the exclusive streaming video on demand [SVOD] rights to Kita Kita. This movie has broken all the Filipino box-office records to date. The February debut on the service is perfect, as February is the month for love. Everyone appreciates a good and solid love story,”

Hooq Philippines Content and Programming Head Jeffrey Remigio said.

Kita Kita is a romantic comedy produced by Spring Films and Viva Films, starring Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez. Shot on location in Sapporo, Japan, it was 2017’s surprise hit. Written and directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, it tells the story of a tourist guide (de Rossi) who temporarily loses her vision after her engagement falls apart and how she crosses paths with Tonyo (Marquez), who wins her heart with his charm and humor. It is the story of how two lonely people found love in a foreign land.

“We are very excited to have such a high-caliber Filipino movie on Hooq. Filipino content is very important to Hooq and the addition of Kita Kita will further boost the service’s already impressive library of Filipino movies,” said Jennifer Batty, Hooq’s chief content officer.

Hooq subscribers who watch the movie until March 15 will qualify for a chance to win a trip for two to Sapporo, Japan. The four days-three nights trip includes round trip plane tickets, economy class hotel accommodation, and tour and pocket money for meals. One winner will be selected and announced on March 22. I’m not really a fan of romantic movies but I’m going to watch Kita Kita on Hooq for the cinematography and to see de Rossi act. This actress should be given more lead roles because she’s quite talented. I know that most people watch video-on-demand movies and TV shows on their TV (via Chromecast or Apple TV) or computer. I, on the other hand, watch videos on my two-year-old Huawei Nexus 6P. All other Android devices aside, I think Huawei has the best screens. The resolution is simply amazing.

By the way, the OnePlus 5T (which I had already talked about) has been called the new and updated version of the Nexus 6P. Note to self: Save up for a OnePlus 5T. I’ve always been confused by what phablets really were until I got my hands on the Nexus 6P. Now, this is a real phablet. It feels like one because you need two hands to use it. I’ve stopped using the Nexus 6P as a phone (it’s permanently on flight mode) because I have a thing for not mixing my personal and professional phones. So, my iPhone 6S Plus is for work, and the Nexus 6P is my “play” phone.

The Nexus 6P’s 5.7-inch, 2560×1440-resolution Amoled display is very, very impressive. The colors are very vivid but look natural and accurate. The images are very sharp and quite pleasing to the eye.

It’s been said that the Nexus 6P’s camera is “is the best of any Nexus phone.” Taking selfies using the phone is great because it doesn’t make you more unbelievably beautiful/young/flawless. The images are realistic but sharp and visually appealing.

Hooq, by the way, has the most impressive collection of Tagalog movies. Their library includes such titles as One More Chance, Starting Over Again, A Very Special Love, That Thing Called Tadhana and many many more!

Customers can download the Hooq app from Apple Store or Google Play, sign up or log in to access Hooq’s extensive library of Hollywood and Asian hits. Globe customers can get to try Hooq for up to 60 days on selected mobile and broadband plans.

