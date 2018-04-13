Want a crazy easy online booking experience? Book with Traveloka!

Budget is arguably the most important consideration when traveling. In fact, this is why many Pinoys scramble to book tickets whenever a seat sale comes up. In addition, flight schedule and availability are also important factors – as there may be an ongoing promo today, but the travel dates may not match your schedule or are not applicable to your chosen destination.

Thankfully, Traveloka, an online booking platform for both flights and hotels, has a solution for these travel woes. Traveloka makes it crazy easy and convenient to book affordable flights, even without the help of seat sales, using features like Price Alerts and Cheap Price Finder.

Price Alerts allows you to receive real-time notifications once your desired travel destinations and/or dates fall within your specified budget. This is ideal for those who already have a destination in mind and/or a set budget for airline tickets. With this feature, you eliminate the burden of having to worry about missing a good deal, since Traveloka will immediately alert you if there is an available flight that matches your budget.

Meanwhile, Cheap Price Finder is as simple as its name suggests: it helps travelers find a cheap flight. This feature shows the lowest flight prices available from any airline, for any given month using Traveloka’s booking calendar, thus making it easier for travelers to find the most ideal dates to book their tickets. Further, because Traveloka has standing partnerships with various airlines, there’s no need to open multiple browser tabs or windows to compare prices – as everything is conveniently found in the app.

To know more about how you can have #CrazyEasyTravels with Traveloka, simply visit https://www.traveloka.com/en-ph/. Time to book your dream travel adventure!