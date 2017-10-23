Villar: DPWH to finish site development of shelters, road network for Marawi evacuees by November

AFTER conducting an aerial and on-the-ground inspection of Marawi City, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is now working on the completion of site-development works where the first batch of transitory houses for Marawi siege evacuees will be built.

“The area being developed by the DPWH in Barangay Sagongsongan, Marawi City, can accommodate 1,100 families. We are doing everything we can to finish it by November,” Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said. “Currently, we are preparing a portion of the site where the National Housing Authority [NHA] can build a total of 275 transitory houses.”

“Once the sites are developed, the NHA may begin the construction stage of the needed transitory shelters of Marawi siege internally displaced persons [IDPs],” Villar said.

He said a total of P241.69 million is allocated for the land development of Sagongsongan Village. This will cover the clearing and grubbing, fuel and model-house cost amounting to P20.64 million; the asphalt overlay and drainage works within five initial areas of the site costing P142.6 million and an additional 4 hectares and 2 hectares proposed by Marawi City officials in the amount of P51.9 million and P26.5 million, respectively.

The Post-Conflict Needs Assessment Team has also been deployed in Marawi to assess infrastructure and road-network damage in the area.

“As head of the Sub-Committee on Reconstruction, the DPWH has deployed 25 representatives, 12 engineers from the Central Office and 13 from the Regional Office/District Engineering Offices of Region 10,” Villar said.

The DPWH has completed construction of latrines and water supply in all the nine evacuation centers for IDPs from the Marawi conflict.

“DPWH trucks have delivered water for the IDPs and backfilling materials to compact muddy grounds,” he said.

Lanao del Norte evacuation centers in Pantar; Pantao-Ragat; Beroni, Balo-i; and Barangay Landa, Balo-I have received water supply, water tanks, deep-well pump, insulators to cool down DSWD and Department of Health tents, gravel to improve pathway, roadways and muddy ground.

DPWH is a member-agency in Task Force Bangon Marawi Housing Sub-Committee, tasked to construct temporary and permanent shelters, including provision of utilities.

The DPWH also heads the Reconstruction Sub-Committee responsible for the reconstruction, repair, and rehabilitation of all national roads and bridges, public schools and government buildings.

Aside from this, the DPWH conducted quick-response activities for the Marawi IDPs’ evacuation centers. This includes distribution of relief goods and water supply, installation of latrines, improvement of deep well, pathway, roadway and flooring.

Qualified dependents of soldiers and policemen killed in action in the Marawi siege operation, were also employed by the DPWH.