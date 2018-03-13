Trainer plane crashes in Pangasinan airport

By
Recto Mercene
-

A TRAINER plane crashed a few minutes after it took off at Binalonan airport, runway 03 at Barangay Linmansangan in Pangasinan on Tuesday morning.

The aircraft’s flight plan said there was a flight instructor and a student pilot who sustained second-degree burns. They are now under the care of the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Urdaneta, Pangasinan.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) said it has immediately dispatched a team of aircraft accident investigators to the crash site.

Reports reaching the Caap office in Manila said the aircraft crashed at around 7:30 a.m., minutes after taking off.

The aircraft, a Cessna C152  registered with the Caap as RP-C53, sustained 40-percent
damage from burn.

Initial reports said half of the cabin and the tail section were damaged.

The airplane is owned and operated by WCC Aviation flying school.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) team, led by investigators Col. Rommel Ronda and Harry Panadero, are now trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Recto Mercene
