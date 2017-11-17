The Manor at Camp John Hay welcomes Christmas with elaborate light show

The Christmas season was officially welcomed with an elaborate Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Manor in Camp John Hay last Tuesday, November 14.

The Garden at The Manor was converted into a Winter Wonderland of lights complete with life-size penguins on an elevated “pond” dancing alongside giant Christmas trees.

The trees were lit using ceremonial power generators that were pushed by guests of honor Baguio Congressman Mark Go, Tourism Dept.-Cordillera Regional Director Venus Tan as well as Camp John Hay Development Corp. (CJHDevco) Chairman Robert John “Bob” L. Sobrepeña, CJHDevco Executive Vice President Alfredo “Boysie” Yñiguez III and Camp John Hay Leisure General Manager Ramon Cabrera.

An extravagant light show likened to the light shows at Disneyland with a live performance by a violinist accompanying the light show immediately followed the tree lighting ceremony.

Baguio Congressman Mark Go congratulated Camp John Hay Leisure on how it is successfully maintaining “the old Baguio”. Camp John Hay Development Corp. has planted over 240 pine trees around Camp John Hay to ensure that the serenity and sweet smell of pine trees that Baguio is known for is maintained.

Chef Billy King, Executive Chef of Camp John Hay Leisure, which is comprised of The Manor, The Forest Lodge and The Clubhouse, also launched his Thanksgiving and Christmas menu, which includes elevated Filipino favorites such as sinigang but with lamb as well as a line of jams that are now available at The Deli of Le Chef, the restaurant of The Manor.

Special weekend brunch buffets are now also ongoing at The Manor.