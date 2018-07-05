Take charge of your family’s health

KNOWING is half the battle. I always love it when I learn something new every day. Or at least I am reminded of things I should opt to know.

Today is not only my firstborn’s 16th birthday. This mother learned one valuable lesson worth the time spent away from her son’s breakfast celebration. Together with a select few media friends and influencers, I got to understand what DNA is and how to take charge of my family’s health.

I have the power

Some family members carry a strong inclination for specific diseases, mostly those passed down the family tree. Sadly, sometimes these illnesses just show up and surprise us at a time we least expect them. And before we could possibly save a soul, we are left with little time. This is because we have no way of knowing these conditions before the disease strikes.

Now here comes the good news

We may now have the power to know. PlumCare DNA Advisor can help Filipino families detect potentially disease-causing genetic variants. This is made possible through a thorough analysis of the DNA of each family member. Designed for families of three or more, this cutting-edge technology analyzes the genetic information within the family, giving the members a better understanding of whether a particular genetic variant has any significance in the family’s health. Now, with meaningful insight into a specific health condition, we can then take steps to delay, manage and even prevent the onset of the disease that we or any member of our family is vulnerable to. Such a great way for us to maximize the quality of life of our loved ones.

The formidable partnership

I had come to know Cordlife about three years ago when I gave birth to our fourth. Our OB-Gyn mentioned that we could bank our little one’s stem cells as a potential solution for illnesses in the future. Now, Cordlife’s genetic testing arm Cordlife Genscreen introduces PlumCare DNA Advisor. Such an impressive partnership geared toward empowering Filipino families for better health. Now, the family is armed with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about health and lifestyle choices. Again, this knowledge can significantly help in the prevention, monitoring and treatment of potential conditions.

Experts by our side

PlumCare DNA Advisor is developed by Dr. Peter Tsipouras and Dr. Paul Billings. Tsipouras is a specialist in clinical genetics and an adjunct professor at the Yale University School of Medicine, while Billings is a specialist in genomic medicine.

The family’s DNA samples are tested and analyzed by CAP-accredited clinical laboratories in the United States. CAP or College of American Pathologists is the global gold standard for laboratory quality assurance. It will take about eight to 10 weeks for the family to know the results as again, all testing is performed at US-based facilities.

Knowledge is power.

Get that power.

Knowing in advance that a particular health condition may strike is power. The awareness may help any family make more informed decisions regarding each member’s health. And for some genetic diseases, isn’t it that early detection may decrease if not entirely prevent the risk of developing the ailment?

PlumCare DNA Advisor will leave no one helpless. After testing positive for any genetic condition, he will have personalized genetic counseling session. This will be administered by certified genetic counselors.

Take charge

With that knowledge in our hands, we can now embark on our journey to take care of our family’s health proactively. We are definitely in a better position to take charge of our loved ones’ health for a lifetime.

Inevitably, there will no longer be: If I only knew then.