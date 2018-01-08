Still no go signal from Duterte on funding for Manila Bay blueprint

Funding for the long-awaited Manila Bay Development Master Plan hangs in the balance, with President Duterte still to sign the Special Presidential Authority (SPA) that will allow the government to sign a financing agreement with the Netherlands.

Documents obtained by the BusinessMirror stated the SPA to be granted by the Office of the President (OP) will permit its representative—in this case the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda)—to enter into an agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on behalf of the Philippine government.

The document stated that the memorandum of understanding was already endorsed by the Departments of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and of Finance (DOF) to the Office of the President last December.

The SPA is a requirement under Memorandum Circular 16 s. 2017 titled “Requests for Authorization to Negotiate and Sign International Agreements, and Agreements Covering Borrowings, Guarantees and Foreign Grants.”

It states that concerned government agencies, “which intend to partake in international agreements, are directed to coordinate with the DFA and/or the DOF prior to the negotiation and signing of international agreements covering borrowings, guarantees and foreign grants”.

Based on the documents obtained by the BusinessMirror, P250 million worth of project financing will be shared by the national and Dutch governments. The funds will be used primarily for consulting services of Dutch and Filipino experts, particularly on reclamation.

Obtaining consulting services of foreign experts, which will be procured by the Dutch government, will amount to P150 million, with the cost being split 50-50 between the Philippine and the Netherlands governments.

The remaining P100 million will be shouldered by the Philippine government to obtain local consultants and finance other expenses, such as advertising and representation.

The Neda earlier said the comprehensive master plan will coordinate national and local government efforts in developing the Manila Bay area, taking into consideration the economic, ecologic and social development in the Manila Bay region.

The project, to be titled “Manila Bay Development Master Plan,” will be undertaken between 2017 and 2019.

The creation of the master plan will be spearheaded by Neda in coordination with over five agencies, such as the Philippine Reclamation Authority departments of Environment and Natural Resources and Public Works and Highways.

The Neda will also coordinate with the Department of Transportation and the Philippine Ports Authority.

Once the master plan is completed, the Neda said the government can move inland and plan for areas surrounding Manila Bay, such as the Port of Manila.

The Manila Bay serves as the catchment basin of major rivers in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Bataan, Laguna and Cavite.

The Department of Tourism proposed a tourism blueprint for the Manila Bay region three years ago.