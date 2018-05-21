Sotto new Senate President

Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III was installed as the new Senate President by unanimous vote on Monday, replacing outgoing Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III who is eyeing reelection in the 2019 senatorial polls.

Taking the floor soon after banging the gavel opening on Monday’s plenary session, Pimentel himself nominated Sotto as his successor, paving the way for a smooth leadership transition in the 23-member chamber.

In a brief speech, Pimentel acknowledged the support extended by his colleagues during his term as Senate President. “All of them played significant roles in the crafting and passage of landmark legislation that helped improve the lives of our people,” Pimentel said.

“I wish my successor, Senator Sotto, good health and Godspeed, and pledge to help the new leadership pass pro-people legislation consistent with the legislative agenda of the President,” he added.

Pimentel said “it has been an honor and privilege to serve the Senate as its president,” a position once held by his father, former Senate President Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr., who founded the PDP-Laban party that fielded President Duterte in last year’s national elections.

At the same time, Pimentel sought to enlist wide support for the party’s goal to shift to federal system under the Duterte administration.

“The cause of federalism needs help. Federalism is not only PDP-Laban’s advocacy but also my personal one,” he said, vowing to “go around the country, on my personal time, to help explain to the people what federalism is all about and how the country will benefit from it.”