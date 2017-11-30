Soon to be released EO declares NPA as a ‘terror’ group

President Duterte is nearing to issue an executive order (EO) branding the communist-led New People’s Army (NPA) as “terrorists,” his spokesman revealed on Thursday.

According to Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr., Malacañang is now crafting an EO placing the NPA under the terror watch. “[There is] no date, but the President will do that,” Roque said in a phone interview.

This came a day after the President announced he will be preparing an EO, declaring the NPA as terrorists. Peace talks with the National Democratic Front, the negotiating arm of the communists, has been terminated by the government, saying it had enough of attacks from communist rebels.

“I am preparing now. They are preparing the executive order declaring them to be terrorists, and they will be afforded the treatment of being criminals,” Duterte said on Wednesday.

The President added he already cut ties with the NPA, which he formerly considered bringing into the government. He said the communist rebels “are not really serious” in talking peace with the government, and are “just biding their time” to destabilize the Duterte administration. “They do not have the second echelons to carry the fight, and they just want to be comfortable,” Duterte added.

The government also intends to arrest activists alleged of conniving with the communists rebels, such as members of left-leaning groups. This, however, has drawn flak from human-rights groups, saying it might lead to a brutal crackdown, like the war on drugs.