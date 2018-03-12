Sereno defies calls to quit CJ post ahead of Senate impeachment trial 

EMBATTLED Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno remains defiant despite mounting calls for her to step down to spare the Judiciary from politics arising from her impending impeachment trial before the Senate.

In a speech before the Coalition for Justice organized by her supporters at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, Sereno pleaded anew to her fellow magistrates, judges and court employees to allow her to defend the rule of law and the Judiciary’s independence by answering all the allegations against her during the impeachment trial.

She maintained that succumbing to calls for her to step down would be detrimental to the Judiciary’s independence and would only “embolden those who demand a subservient Judiciary.”

“To do so would invite the kind of extra-constitutional adventurism that treats legal rights and procedures like mere inconveniences that should be set aside when it suits the powers that be,” Sereno said.

“I will not resign. I am determined to wage till the logical end this battle started by those who seek to undermine the Constitution and the Judiciary. I am resolute in carrying on the good and noble fight for judicial independence. I will finish the course of this thorny race,” she added.

While acknowledging the resignation is an easy way out, Sereno pointed

out that such move is the right thing to do.

The Chief Justice also lashed back at her detractors, saying that the mess currently happening in the Judiciary arising from her impeachment was not her doing.

“We should all remember that I have yet to start telling my side of the story. You should all wait for my side before the Senate,” Sereno said.

The chief majestrate was forced to file an indefinite leave earlier upon the prodding of his fellow magistrates in order to shield the Supreme Court (SC) from politics.

Last week, through a vote of 38-2, the House Committee on Justice found probable cause in the impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon against Sereno.

Gadon, in his complaint, accused Sereno of culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption, other high crimes and betrayal of public trust.

Meanwhile, during yesterday’s flag ceremony held at the SC, various groups in the Judiciary jointly issued a statement calling for Sereno’s resignation.

In a joint statement, the Philippine Judges Association (PJA), Supreme Court Employees Association (SCEA), Supreme Court Assembly of Lawyer Employees (Scale), Philippine Association of Court Employees (PACE) and the Sandiganbayan Employees Association (SEA) urged Sereno to step down to save the Judiciary from “disrepute that affects the honor and integrity of justices, judges and court employees.”

The groups called on Sereno to make sacrifices to preserve the Judiciary as an independent institution.

“We, the entire force of the judiciary, which includes judges, officials and court employees under your leadership, are pleading you, our beloved Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno, to do the timely and necessary sacrifice for the institution that you gave so much time and love in these past years. We are calling for the benefit of the entire

Filipino community, to step down to your post as Chief Justice)” the groups said in a statement read by SCEA President Erwin Ocson.

The statement was signed by Ocson, PJA President and Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Marikina Judge Felix Reyes, Scale President Atty. Rene B. Enciso, PACE President Atty. Maria Fe O. Maloloy-On and SEA President Mike Balon.

The groups lamented that the impeachment proceedings in recent months have put the entire Judiciary in disrepute, thereby affecting the honor and integrity of its justices, judges, officials who have been pitted against each other. They said Sereno’s impeachment has resulted in a “distressing atmosphere” in the Judiciary.

The situation, according to the group, was aggravated by the fact that the Court en banc has taken cognizance of the petition for quo warrants and ordered her to file her comment thereto, instead of dismissing it outright.

“The Court can no longer endure a prolonged environment of this kind. Its officials and personnel, truly dedicated and conscientious public servants, cannot go through another set of hearings and go against each other again in the Senate,” the groups added.

PJA is an SC-authorized association of regional trial court (RTC) judges with about 1,200 incumbent members nationwide while PACE is a nationwide organization of court employees.

Judges and court employees also wore red anew to show their desire for Sereno to resign.

Aside from impeachment, a quo warranto case had been filed against Sereno before the SC by Solicitor General Jose C. Calida, seeking the nullification of her appointment as Chief Justice for her failure to comply with the requirements necessary for her to be eligible for the post.

Calida noted that Sereno failed to submit the 10 Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth required of her when she applied for the position of Chief Justice.

The Court has directed Ser no to answer the quo warranto petition within 10 days.