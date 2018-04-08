Pilgrims make Easter journey to Tarlac and Nueva Ecija

Green Faith Travels celebrates the greatest feast among Christians, the resurrection of Jesus, which ushered the liturgical season of Easter, with its annual Easter pilgrimage to seven shrines and heritage churches in Tarlac and Nueva Ecija on April 28.

Joyful exultation marks the 50 days of the season, also known as Eastertide, which starts during the Easter Vigil and ends on Pentecost Sunday. The seven-week Easter is the longest in the Catholic Church or “one great Sunday,” as it is called.

Pilgrims of Green Faith Travels will be filled with joy and thanksgiving as they pray during this season of grace at the Chapel of the Risen Christ in Monasterio de Tarlac in San Jose; San Sebastian Cathedral (Tarlac Cathedral) in Tarlac City; Diocesan Shrine of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus in Ramos; Diocesan Shrine of Saint Josemaria Escriva in Gerona; Saint Michael the Archangel Parish Church in San Miguel, Tarlac City; and the Shrine of the Holy Face of Jesus at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija.

This Easter journey’s itinerary is unique, as pilgrims venerate both the sacred relic of the True Cross of Jesus Christ in Monasterio de Tarlac and the only replica of the miraculous veil of the risen Christ, called the Manoppello Image, enshrined at the Immaculate Conception Parish.

Both are considered the only ones of their kinds in Asia and are believed to be miraculous with noted accounts of healing.