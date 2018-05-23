PHL Navy still lags behind neighbor’s armadas

DESPITE its ongoing capability-upgrade program, the Philippine Navy will remain a laggard in terms of sea power when compared with the rest of the naval forces in Southeast Asia.

This candid admission was made by Navy chief Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad during the 120th foundation anniversary of the Navy on Tuesday. The commemoration was marked by a demonstration of amphibious operations, counterterrorism and hostage rescue by the Naval Special Operations Group and the Marines Special Operations Group.

While the Navy has set out to improve its capability by acquiring assets and equipment under its “Sail Plan 2020,” it would still be unable to match the firepower of the navies of its neighbors. The country may never even redeem its previous status as a regional naval power.

“We are slowly regaining our maritime character as a nation and our vision of ‘Becoming a Strong and Credible Navy’ that our maritime nation, the Philippines, will be proud of by the year 2020,” Empedrad said. “Be that as it may, we are still too far behind compared to other navies in the region.”

Nonetheless, the Navy was proud to display what it’s made of during its anniversary, even holding a fleet review of vessels—the first in two decades—and a flyby of fixed and rotary naval aircraft, including the recently acquired TC-90s.

The Philippine Navy held its last fleet review in 1998.

Before World War II, the Philippine Navy was considered as one of the most powerful navies, not only in Southeast Asia but even in the Asia Pacific region. “However, six decades later, we are one of the weakest even in the Southeast Asian region,” Empedrad said.

“Maritime nations like Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore, and even Vietnam and Myanmar, have upgraded their naval capability while the Philippine Navy went to obsolescence,” he added.

The Navy chief underscored the need for the Navy to modernize, as it is supposed to be a maritime nation, having the fifth-longest coastline in the world, which is twice longer than that of the United States.

The country is also dotted by more than 7,100 islands, which is the “third most” in the world. The country’s maritime waters cover an area that is seven times bigger than that of its land area.

“But, more important, we are the No. 2 seafaring-producing country in the world next to China. Our interest therefore is not only limited through our maritime waters but extends globally,” Empedrad said.

He also noted that the West Philippine seas and the Sulu Sea are two of the most busiest and important sea lanes in the world.

During the past months, the Navy has acquired or received three additional TC-90s from Japan and a missile system from Israel, which will become operational after the weapons systems are integrated into the Navy’s multipurpose attack craft.

Japan has earlier donated two TC-90s.

The Navy is also expecting the delivery of the 1980s-era Pohang-class corvette from South Korea by the third quarter of this year, while two anti-submarine warfare helicopters will become operational by May next year.

Empedrad said the two brand-new frigates ordered from South Korean firm Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., whose combat-management systems were earlier questioned, will be delivered in 2020.