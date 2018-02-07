PHL lifts ban on poultry from Belgium

The Philippine government has lifted the import ban it slapped on poultry products from two areas in Belgium that were struck by a lethal strain of the bird-flu virus last year.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said traders may now resume importing poultry from Oostkamp and Menen in West Flanders, Belgium, as these areas are already free from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The DA issued Memorandum Order (MO) 2 authorizing the lifting of the temporary ban on poultry imports from Oostkamp and Menen.

MO 2 was issued after Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain informed the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) that the HPAI events in Oostkamp and Menen in West Flanders have been resolved.

“In accordance to the provisions of Chapter 10.4, Article 10.4.3 of the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code 2017, Belgium is now free from HPAI. Based on the evaluation of the Bureau of Animal Industry [BAI], the risk of contamination from importing poultry and poultry products from Oostkamp and Menen in West Flanders, Belgium, is negligible,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said in MO 2 dated January 17, a copy of which was given to reporters on February 7.

“By the powers vested in me by law, I hereby lift the temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen originating from Oostkamp and Menen in West Flanders, Belgium,” Piñol added.

He said all poultry imports coming from the two areas of Belgium shall be in accordance with the rules and regulations of the BAI and the National Meat Inspection Service.

Manila imposes a temporary ban on meat imports from countries struck by animal diseases to protect the local livestock and poultry sector.

With the lifting of the ban, the Philippine government would resume the processing, evaluation of the application and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance of domestic and wild birds and poultry products from Belgium.