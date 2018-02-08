PHL hotels recognized in Asean Tourism Awards

TWENTY-TWO hotels and resorts from the Philippines recently won in the Asean Tourism Standards Awards.

A news statement from the Department of Tourism (DOT) said 11 of them were recognized for adhering to “green hotel” standards, making their operations friendly and sustainable to the environment, while another 11 were acknowledged as among the best MICE (Meetings Incentives Conventions Exhibitions) venues in the hotel category.

Representatives of the hotels and resorts received their respective awards during the Asean Tourism Forum (ATF), which was held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from January 22 to 26. The ATF awarding ceremony was also attended by awardees from other Asean member-states, which were also nominated by their own respective national tourism offices.

The winners from the Philippines were later recognized in a local ceremony at the Diamond Hotel on January 31. In her keynote address, Tourism Undersecretary for Tourism Coordination and Resource Generation Alma Rita Jimenez commended the improving services of Philippine hotels, hailing them as assets in the country, and helping boost the local economy. “Our tourism partners like you are the backbone that make quality visitor experience tangible,” she said.

The Asean Green Hotel Awardees are Amorita Resort (Panglao, Bohol); Baguio Country Club (Baguio City); Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort (Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu); Conrad Manila (Pasay City); The Bellevue Resort Bohol (Doljo, Bohol); Bohol Beach Club Resort (Panglao); Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan (Mactan Island, Cebu); Fundacion Pacita Batanes Nature Lodge (Basco, Batanes); Pangulasian Island Resort (El Nido, Palawan); P & I Resorts Inc.-Pulchra (San Fernando, Cebu); and The Manor at Camp John Hay (Baguio City).

Awardees in the Asean MICE Venue (Hotel Category) are: Conrad Manila; Radisson Blu Cebu; Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Manila (Alabang, Muntinlupa City); Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino (Lahug); JPark Island Resort and Waterpark (Lapu- Lapu City, Cebu); Diamond Hotel Philippines (Manila); Discovery Primea (Makati City); Baguio Country Club; Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City); The Bellevue Resort; and Quest Hotel and Conference Center in Cebu.

Meanwhile, Davao City, Pasig City, and San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, won awards for Asean Clean Tourist City, while the Asean Sustainable Tourism Award went to “Walk on the Wild Side” by Daluyon Beach and Mountain Resort, the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, the Community Park Warden Association and Sabang Sea Ferry Multi-Purpose Cooperative, the “Palina Greenbelt River Cruise Experience Along the Landscape of 3 Coastal Ecosystem Operated by a Fisherfolk Organization” by the Palina River Development Association Inc., the Roxas City local government unit, Pueblo de Panay (El Circulo Convention Center), Hotel Veronica, Las Islas Travel and Tours Ph Inc. and Cafe Pueblo.

The Asean member-states set up the Asean Tourism Standards awards to improve the standards of tourism service providers, helping them reach international hotel standards. The awards help Asean achieve its vision as a “Quality Single Destination.”

Preliminary data show there were some 125 million foreign visitor arrivals in 2017, up 8.4 percent from 2016. Visitor receipts last year amounted to $93 billion.