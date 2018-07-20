PHL envoy confident US to return Balangiga bells soon

THE Balangiga Bells, war booty during the Philippine-American war, may soon return to their rightful place in the Philippines where they belong.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez revealed during a briefing for Foreign Affairs reporters that the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 allows for the transfer of the Balangiga Bells to the Philippines if authorized by the US Defense Chief.

“We are now waiting for Secretary (Defense Secretary Jim) Mattis who is supposed to be the one to sign that. It is clear the Secretary of National Defense of the US has the authority to allow the return of what we call articles of war.”

He cited, however, a certain stipulation that should be met by the Philippines, including the assumption that the “transfer is in the national security interests of the United States.”

Romualdez said he is optimistic that Mattis will approve the turnover of the bells to the Philippines, as the US official has indicated that such items seized during the war should be returned since they actually belong to the Catholic Church.

“I think that we can expect that to be returned sooner than later,” he said. “Patience is a virtue so it’s just a matter of time.”

US lawmakers have voiced strong opposition to the bells’ return to the Philippines, citing human rights concerns under the Duterte administration.

The Balangiga bells are three church bells taken by the US Army from the town church of Balangiga, Eastern Samar as reprisal following the ambush of the 9th US Infantry Regiment.

Filipino militants killed an estimated 48 and wounded 22 of the 78 men of the unit, with only four escaping unhurt.

The tolling of the bells was the signal for the Filipinos to mount the attack against the Americans.

In retaliation, American soldiers burned villages and killed residents, later seizing the bells.

One of the bells is at the US base in South Korea, while two others are in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

For many years, Manila has repeatedly asked Washington, a traditional defense ally, to have the bells returned, but the US government was non-committal.

President Rodrigo Duterte, a vocal critic of the US, earlier demanded that Washington return the war booty.