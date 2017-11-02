Pampanga town tops in aquaculture production

MACABEBE, Pampanga—Mayor Annette Flores Balgan said on Thursday that their town is Pampanga’s center of aquaculture production based on the total

land area of their fishponds.

Balgan said they have 10,000 hectares of fishponds, most of which are in five villages.

Municipal assessor Edwin Ibay said the largest fishponds are at the villages of San Esteban, 2,386 hectares; Consuelo, 4,145 hectares; Dalayap, 1,056 hectares; Santa Maria, 1,197 hectares; and Castuli, 310 hectares.

“This is just to set the record straight that we are the top producers of shrimps, bangus, tilapia and crabs in Pampanga,” Balgan said.

She said nearby Masantol benefits from their production because it has a fish port.

“Some of the products are brought to the Masantol fish port that’s why the nearby town seems to produce more than us,” Balgan said.

Earlier, the Bureau of Fisheries of Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said Pampanga remained the top producer of shrimps and tilapia in the entire country.

The province contributed 39 percent to the total national production of shrimps, the BFAR said.