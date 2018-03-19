Palace ready to suspend classes for whole week amid jeepney strike

Malacañan Palace has announced that it will call for a class suspension for the entire week this week if the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator (Piston) pushes through with its threat to continue its nationwide strike.

“If and when Piston pushes through with its threat to continue its nationwide strike, despite its unsuccessful staging today, we will call for a class suspension in Metro Manila starting today, March 20, until Friday, March 23,” a Malacañang news statement released to the media read. Piston held a transport strike on Monday to protest the government’s public transportation modernization program, which would junk old jeepneys.

Malacañang also suspended classes in Metro Manila amid the transport strike. Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said they will leave it to the sound discretion of local government unit heads to suspend classes in their respective areas.

The Palace also appealed to the public for their patience and understanding, especially to those who were duly inconvenienced by the strike.

However, they still won’t budge on their commitment on modernization on public utility vehicles.

“We, however, remain committed to modernize our public utility vehicles. We see this as one of the long-term solutions to decongest our streets with dilapidated and smoke-belching jeepneys,” the statement read.