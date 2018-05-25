Ormoc, Bacolod host age-group tennis tilt

ACTION in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) age-group tennis circuit shifts to Ormoc and Bacolod with more than 200 entries taking part in each leg of the event at the Ormoc Midtown Tennis Club and Centercourt and Panaad Tennis Courts in Leyte and Bacolod, respectively.

Cedrix Bravo, Arhly Abah, Andrei Lago and Joshua Torres banner the boys’ 18-and-under cast, while siblings Bless and Hazel Coderos lead the chase in the girls’ premier division of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Dunlop.

Bravo, Lago and Torres are also vying in the 16-under play that also drew Rick Laguna, while the Coderos sisters will face the likes of Mia Gemida and Corazon Lambonao in the 16-under side of the weeklong tournament hosted and sponsored by Mayor Richard Gomez.

In Bacolod Reynan Mahusay, Troy Llamas, Karl Baran and Prince Dimate are tipped to slug it out in the boys’ 18-under section, while Avril Suace and Kiana de Asis headline the girls’ cast of the tournament hosted and sponsored by Mayor Bing Leonardia.

Suace and de Asis are also expected to dispute the 16-under title, while Hope Gavituya and Jufe Ann Cocoy head the 14-under cast and Khenz Justiani, Pete Rodriguez, Fern Po and Andre Estember are tipped to slug it out in the boys’ side of the tournament backed by Asiatraders Corp. and sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines, made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.