Ompong farm losses in Northern Luzon now P17 billion

LOSSES incurred by Northern Luzon farmers from Typhoon Ompong have risen to about P17 billion, according to the latest assessment of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In its report, the DA said total damage to the farm sector in regions collectively described as the nation’s “cereal bowl” and “salad bowl” as of September 18 has reached P16.76 billion, affecting around 288,422 farmers and fisherfolk.

Typhoon Ompong wiped out about 731,294 metric tons of farm output in 636,908 hectares in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) .

The DA report noted that the rice sector suffered the brunt of the typhoon damage as it accounted for 68.30 percent of the total losses. Rice farmers in the five regions have now incurred losses amounting to P11.45 billion.

“The affected area is 474,838 hectares, or 47.71 percent of the 995,218 hectares rice standing crops in CAR, Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4A, with 558,441 metric tons volume of production loss,” the DA said.

“The high amount of volume loss in rice is due to these affected crops that are mostly in their reproductive stage,” it added.

Ecija farmers

The DA said rice farmers in Nueva Ecija incurred the highest losses at P2.84 billion, followed by those situated in Cagayan in Region 2 at P2.77 billion.

The DA said total damage to the corn sector remained at P4.5 billion with a total area affected of about 148,587 hectares. Total corn output volume lost was pegged at around 281,039 MT, with most of the crop in their reproductive stage.

The DA also said there were no reported increments in the losses incurred by high-value crops farmers and livestock raisers. Total damage to high-value crops and livestock sectors remained at P788.13 million and P5.51 million, respectively.

At least 13,483 hectares planted with high-value crops in CAR and provinces of Rizal and Cagayan and Isabela were affected by Typhoon Ompong. These had an estimated aggregate output of 14,258 MT.

“Meanwhile, damage and losses in fisheries amount to a total of P6.94 million for the fish production and facilities/equipment,” the DA said.

“Some of the damaged facilities/equipment were tilapia fish ponds, fish cages, FRP boats, dikes and breeding tanks in Region 2.”