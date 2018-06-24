New Era, Gloc-9 team up for Pinoy-themed cap collection

ONE of the leading names in street fashion and culture, New Era proudly unveiled their first-ever local collaboration with one of the country’s most notable music icons—rapper and songwriter Gloc-9—during his concert on June 12 at the TriNoma A ctivity Center.

“We are very proud to work with a great Filipino talent like Gloc-9 for this special collection. We believe that he best represents our brand, knowing that he is making a name for himself, not just here but also internationally. He embodies everything that is great with Filipino artistry, and we know that New Era fans are excited about this partnership and would love this collection,” of New Era Cap Phils.’s COO Maritess See-Lazaro said.

She added, “We released this collection in time for our 120th Independence Day because these designs celebrate the undeniable creative talent of Filipinos. This is just the beginning of interesting partnerships with local artists in the Philippines, and we’re excited for more.”

The collection builds on this relationship between the Filipino hip-hop icon and New Era. In this new Filipino-themed collection, the company and Gloc-9 worked on the design together, taking inspiration from the artist’s simplicity and style. It also banners the highlights of the rapper’s career and his invaluable contributions to the local music scene.

Advertisement

Known for his powerful, influential, and socially relevant music, Gloc-9’s reputation as a profound lyricist is featured in this collection. The Gloc-9 Limited Edition Collectible caps include a snapback 9FIFTY silhouette cap that has an embroidered “Makata sa Pinas” gold text on the front of the crown. The design includes a stanza which says, “Kaya sa gabi ako’y palaging nakatingala, kasi pwede palang maging sigurado ang baka.” stitched on the right side.

The lyrics came from his song Alalay ng Hari (from his album, MKNM: Mga Kwento ng Makata), which describes his experience growing as an artist under his mentor, Francis M.

The collection also has a fitted 59FIFTY silhouette cap in black polyester that has Gloc-9’s colored logo on the front of the crown. The upper visor features Gloc-9’s signature, while the lower visor features a multitude of his logos. The inside of the crown has a camouflage pattern in black and grey.

Another snapback 59FIFTY silhouette cap, which is in black polyester as well, has the title of Gloc-9’s 2003 hit song that propelled his career, Simpleng Tao, embroidered on the front of the crown. The under-visor features the song lyrics in red, grey, and white text. All the caps in the collection have an embroidered ‘G9’ logo at the back of their crowns and come in New Era x Gloc-9 special boxes.

In addition to the Gloc-9 collection, New Era also has an Independence Day collection already available in the market. The collection, in its black and gold detailing, features unique and hip designs that represent the Philippines’ Independence Day. Patriotic words and symbols such as “Pilipinas”, “1898,” “Alab ng Puso” and “Perlas ng Silangan” can be found at the front and back of the crown of the black twill caps.

The New Era x Gloc 9 and Independence Day collections are exclusively available in all New Era Philippines physical and online stores. For more information about New Era Philippines’ new collections, visit their website or drop-by their Facebook and Instagram pages.