Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia (seated, right) and BusinessMirror Publisher T. Anthony C. Cabangon (seated, left) finalize the memorandum of agreement to formalize the participation of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) in “Mission: PHL,” the BusinessMirror’s Envoys&Expats Awards.

With the recognition awards night set late-November, Mission: PHL celebrates the role of nations as partners in Philippine development.

Also in photo are (standing, from left) Michael Policarpio, Envoys&Expats section editor; Psyche Roxas-Mendoza, Philippines Graphic managing editor and special projects director for Mission: PHL; and Hazel Iris S. Baliatan, officer in charge, director, public investment staff, Neda.

Photo by Nonoy Lacza