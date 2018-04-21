NCR tops Palarong Pambansa for 14th straight year

BANTAY, Ilocos Sur–Education Usec. Tonisito Umali claimed this year’s Palarong Pambansa is the best ever in the closing rites of the tournament here last Saturday, which saw the National Capital Region (NCR) lording over the competition for the 14th straight year.

The Big City amassed 100 golds, 70 silvers and 50 bronzes in yet another dominating performance in the annual multisports competition organized by the Department of Education.

As expected, NCR hit a gold mine in swimming, gymnastics and ball games, as the boys and girls of Metro Manila surpassed last year’s mark of 98-66-45.

It was déjà vu in the top 3 positions, with Calabarzon landing in the same spot at second with its haul of 55 golds, 50 silver and 73 bronzes.

The athletes from Southern Tagalog got most of its medals in athletics, with the most notables tracksters in the names of Jessel Lumapas and Veruel Verdadero.

Occupying third place is Western Visayas, which also had a successful campaign inside the Pres. Quirino Stadium track oval. The region took 46 golds, 45 silvers and 55 bronzes.

Umali, who serves as the Palarong Pambansa secretary-general, expressed nothing but gratitude to Ilocos Sur, this year’s host.

“This may be the best Palarong Pambansa ever,” Umali said.

The DepEd official was very pleased with the accommodation of the host region, which he said shouldered the transportation of thousands of participants from Metro Manila to their designated billeting areas.

But one incident tainted the overall image of the 61st staging of Palaro, when one elementary teacher from Cebu City sexually assaulted a 14-year-old male athlete from Central Luzon inside a comfort room.

The teacher, named Rodymar Lelis, 28, was immediately brought to a police precinct for inquest proceedings, with complaints for acts of lasciviousness and for violating the anti-child abuse law.

It was later learned that Lelis as able to get out on an P80,000 bail.

The parents of the athlete will pursue filing charges against the teacher.