Media Puzzle Sports, also known as MPSports, formalized its partnership with the Philippine Football Federation Inc. (PFF) last September 26, 2018 at Eastgate Maritime Training Center.

PFF oversees the Philippines Men’s Senior National Football Team – including the Azkals, while MPSports will handle all official promotions and marketing of the association.

The partnership aims to raise greater awareness and excitement for the sport as well as the national competing leagues.