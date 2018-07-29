Moira, IV of Spades, G-Force #PlayMusicTogether

GLOBAL leader in computer hardware technologies Acer kicked off its annual Acer Day celebration on July 20 at the Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center.

With the theme, “Play Music Together,” the launch event doubled as a concert and dance show which featured current music favorites Moira de la Torre and IV of Spades as well as renowned dance troupe the G-Force.

Introduced in 2017, Acer Day saw its beginnings in 14 countries across Asia and the Pacific. This year, the celebration grew as 20 countries in the region joined in on the fun.

Aside from the Philippines, Acer Day 2018 was staged in Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

In keeping with its global theme “Play Music Together,” Acer Philippines echoes the message that music is one of the most powerful forms of expression and communication. As a testament, the Acer Day Launch Event brought together De la Torre and IV of Spades—two top OPM acts who are making waves in the music industry today—for an unforgettable duet that’s sure to be one for the books.

The G-Force dance troupe delivered a live show-stopping performance of the Acer Day dance to the delight the crowd as they doubled down and made the event’s music truly come alive.

“The music of today comes in youthful, trendy, and innovative,” shared Acer Philippines Sales and Marketing Director Sue Ong-Lim. “In a way, this mirrors Acer’s regard to technology, in that it should always be fresh, modern and inventive in terms of its design and capabilities.”

The event-turned-concert show also saw the announcement of the many activities and promos the company has in store to properly celebrate the leading tech brand’s Acer Day celebrations.

The music plays on until September as Acer rolls out a series of events where customers may catch their favorite artists and score awesome treats plus discounts.

Meanwhile, the Acer Day website swung into full gear on July 20. It’s a platform where customers from all over the world may complete tasks and challenges to get the chance to score gifts and giveaways such as free travel to Taiwan for two and Acer laptops

On top of that, more discounts are in store from August 3 to September 17 for those who visit and complete the first challenge at any of the 33 Acer concept stores. By doing the dance challenge while wearing the Acer shirt and cap, sharing it on Facebook and tagging 30 friends, customers get P1,000 off their purchase for any qualifying Acer product. And for a bigger treat, those who successfully complete all challenges may slash P5,000 off outright from their purchase of any Swift, Spin, Nitro and Helios model.

Formally announced at the Acer Day launch, P500,000 is up for grabs for both amateur and professional dance groups by simply following the Acer Day signature dance by the G-Force. Get the chance to be one of the three finalists who will receive P 100,000 each and eventually compete for the grand prize.

Fans of De la Torre and IV of Spades are also in for a treat as the collaborating artists do an encore of their appearance aboard the Wish FM 107.5 bus toward the end of August.