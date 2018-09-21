Mocha sued before Ombudsman for video

MEMBERS and supporters of a group championing the rights of persons with disability (PWD) have filed a case against Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson with the Ombudsman over a video she posted that was seen as making fun of the sign language for the deaf.

Sought for reaction, Malacañang said that if the Ombudsman so decides against her, it will order the dismissal of the controversial executive, who was hired mainly for her vaunted social media following (claimed: 5 million followers), but who has sparked controversy left and right for several blunders.

Right now, there is no dismissal order from the Palace for Uson, according to Malacañang. “Well, let’s wait for the decision of the Ombudsman,” Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said.

“The Ombudsman can already order the dismissal of anyone in the government, because it is both an administrative and a criminal case. The Palace will respect the process. If the Ombudsman will order the sacking [of Uson], we will not object to that.” On Thursday members and allies of the PWD community filed a complaint against Uson at the Ombudsman over a controversial video supposedly mocking the sign language.

Uson was charged with violations of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials, Civil Code of the Philippines, Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability and the United Nations Convention on the Right of Persons with Disabilities.

Earlier this week, the tandem of Uson and blogger Drew Olivar drew flak for the recent video posted at the “Mocha Uson Blog” Facebook page.

The controversial video was posted by Uson even though a memorandum was earlier issued to her by the Presidential Communications Operations Office for previous miscues.

According to Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Banaag during the budget deliberations at the House of Representatives, the memorandum—issued by Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy—was to remind Uson of the conduct and ethical standards for public officials.

Uson and Olivar have since apologized to the deaf community for their actions in their latest controversial video.

However, the offended community did not accept their apologies and want the two to be penalized for their actions.