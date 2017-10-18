Military continues operation to clear Marawi of ‘straggler’

The military will continue its operation in Marawi City despite Tuesday’s declaration of President Duterte that it has been liberated from the clutches of the Islamic State (IS)-Maute Group and is ready for rehabilitation.

Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo M. Año said on Wednesday that the assault will push on with the hope of rescuing the remaining 18 hostages and neutralizing the remaining fighters of the IS-Maute following the death of their leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute on Monday.

“There were stragglers that were still left, and they are the subjects of our manhunt [operations]. There are also 18 hostages that are needed to be rescued,” said Año, believing the captives were just inside buildings.

“They were just afraid to come out,” he said, although believing the risks against the hostages were no longer that strong as the remaining terrorists were already on the run following the death of their two leaders.

According to Año, the terrorists, whom the military called as stragglers following the killings of their leaders, still include Malaysian financier Dr. Mahmud Ahmad and about eight Malaysians and Indonesian jihadists.

The chief of staff said the IS-Maute members were already cornered at the pier area, almost beside the Lanao Lake.

“This is just about 1 hectare. It only has buildings and structures, that is why we need to be careful, but this place is already small. In fact, hunting them would just have been a police matter, but just the same, we will not abandon it,” Año said.

“We will make sure that we will get the remaining Maute-IS here, and we are also issuing calls that they should surrender. The only way to get out alive is to surrender,” he added.

Año said the Marawi fighting underscored the need to continue acquiring equipment that enhances the capability of soldiers, especially ground forces, since modern-day warfare is no longer in the hinterlands but on city streets.

The battle, he added, the military with sniper rifles with better scopes and sights. Año also mentioned the important role played by armored vehicles.

“Our armored vehicles contributed a lot because they sealed out the streets being crossed (by the terrorists),” Año said.

“We really learned a lot here, and we already knew how to end these kinds of terrorists here in our country,” he said.