LRT 1 riders jumped 16% in last three years–study

GIVEN the perennial traffic problem faced by Filipino commuters on a daily basis, the riding public has remained confident of the pioneering Metro system in the country as a reliable mode of transportation, a study released on Thursday by PHAR Philippines Inc. and TNS of Kantar Media showed.

In a sideline interview during the research results’ announcement in Makati City, TNS Business Director Jose Mari Villabroza told the BusinessMirror that from a satisfaction rate of 40 when they first conducted the survey in 2015, Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT 1) got a score of 52 in 2017.

While the rating for the second installment of the study is not “exemplary” yet, he emphasized, though, that it’s still “a good number” considering the it’s an improvement from a low score three years ago.

“This is actually telling us that people are happy with LRT 1. The main reason they’re happy is because they feel it’s cleaner now, it’s safer and its more convenient. And I think that resulted to more patronage, especially in 2017,” he said.

Due to improved commuting experience of the riding public on the back of developments happening at LRT 1, the Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) has seen a 16-percent increase in the number of daily riders between the two periods in review.

Likewise, passengers belonging to socioeconomic classes A, B and C1 also grew by 37.5 percent between 2015 and 2017.

“Before, we had an average number of passengers reaching 400,000 per day. And now, it’s 500,000 plus. So there’s a big increase,” LRMC COO Rodolfo Chansuyco said.

The top executive attributed this to their improved fleet, wherein the number of light rail vehicles now operating from the time they took over the management of LRT 1 three years ago had increased from 77 to 109.

Alongside the enhanced capacity is the reduction in the length of time of commute. Per the results, the average passengers spend about 62 minutes per day in LRT 1 trains and stations.

Chansuyco revealed that peak hours in the morning and in the evening span for four hours, with the foot traffic becoming heavier on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Among the 20 stations, he cited that Monumento, Gil Puyat, Edsa and United Nations are the routes where the bulk of the passengers come from.

What make the commuters to continue to ride on LRT 1 to their destinations is the spic and span condition and improved operation of the system.

In the study, there was an improved cleanliness factor by 177 percent, with Abad Santos and Gil Puyat garnering the highest scores.

The respondents have also agreed that the entry to LRT 1 has also become more efficient. In fact, it was rated with 260 percent improvement in terms of queues for tickets, wherein the Vito Cruz station was singled out as the most improved in terms of convenience in train-ticket purchasing.

“We’re focused on improving the customer service,” LRMC President and CEO Juan F. Alfonso said of the company’s effort to further improve the riding experience in LRT 1.

As part of their strategic plan, he bared that they will enhance further the speed of their trains this year.

“The new thing that we’re going to implement is what we call the 60 kph. The trains currently are running at 40 kilometers per hour. So we’ll run the trains faster,” Alfonso said.

The increase in speed, according to him, will be adding about 10 percent or 15 percent more trips per day using the same trains.

“So people will be spending less time at the station,” the president and CEO said.

“We feel that if the system is more efficient, then people will use it more. So it’s going to drive [our growth].”

Titled “Unlocking LRT 1 Riders: Research and Data on Consumers,” the sophomore edition of the research was done in 2016. About 5,500 LRT 1 passengers were interviewed between 2015 and 2017.

In the latest research, about 65 percent of the riders are aged 18 to 29 years old. The gender ratio is 50 percent male and 50 percent female.