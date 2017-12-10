In celebration of Christmas, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) held its annual Temple Lighting, dubbed “Light the World,” on December 1 at the Temple grounds in Greenmeadows, Quezon City.

Putting on the Christmas lights was led by (from left) lawyer Manny Imbong; lawyer Jo Aurea Imbong, CBCP legal counsel; LDS Elder Shayne Bowen, area president; LDS Sister Lynette Bowen; Mrs. Barbaydo; and Prof. Pablito Baybado, coordinator of Uniharmony Partners Manila.

The celebration was attended by more than 200 guests, including former Supreme Court Chief Justice Hilario Davide, Catholic priests, Hindu and Catholic lay leaders, and LDS friends. It was preceded by family activities, such as Christmas-card making and art activities by children, gift-wrapping of toys and dinner.