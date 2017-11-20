Large dams: Bulwark or conduit to growth?

Part One

THE Duterte administration is bent on implementing two major dam projects: the New Centennial Water Source (NCWS)-Kaliwa Dam Project and the Laiban Dam Project.

The development projects aim to meet the increasing water demand in Metro Manila and nearby provinces by constructing water reservoirs that will boost water security in one of the country’s densely populated region.

The proposed Kaliwa Dam Project recently got the much-needed boost through a P10-billion official development assistance from China.

The construction of the dam in the villages of Pagsangahan, General Nakar and Magsaysay, Infanta, both in the Province of Quezon, is estimated to cost P18.724 billion.

The NCWS is the first of such public-sector investment projects to be implemented under the government of President Duterte. In case it proceeds as planned, the NCWS will be a big boost to ensuring adequate water supply for consumers in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. According to the Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System, the NCWS is expected to provide water security, reliability and additional supply to consumers. The project is zeroing in on the Kaliwa-Kanan-Agos River Basin as an alternative water source.

The NCWS project will involve the construction of a dam at the Kaliwa River (Laiban Dam) and a smaller dam (Kaliwa Dam) downstream to maximize water supply and to ensure short- and long-term supply for Metro Manila and its adjoining areas.

Economic resource

WATER, specifically fresh water, is a very important natural and economic resource. Water helps sustain life on the planet. Plants and animals, not to mention the human population, will not survive without fresh water.

Ban Ki-moon, secretary-general of the United Nations, aptly described the importance of water in his foreword for the United Nations World Water Development Report 2015:

“Water flows through the three pillars of sustainable development—economic, social and environmental. Water resources and the essential services they provide are among the keys to achieving poverty reduction, inclusive growth, public health, food security, lives of dignity for all and long-lasting harmony with Earth’s essential ecosystems.”

UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Director General Irina Bokova also emphasized that “water is inextricably linked to the development of all societies and cultures.”

“At the same time, this development also places considerable pressure on water resources—agriculture, energy and industry all have impacts on the use and governance of water,” Bokova added.

The UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 seeks to ensure access to water and sanitation for all underscores the importance of sustainably managing this abundant but finite resource in the face of the global increase in population, environmental degradation and water pollution. Access to water, however, is not about abundance alone but a matter of having water when and where it is needed.

The debate over the wisdom of constructing large dams as a way of preserving this precious resource continues because of the cost of construction, management and operation vis-à-vis the socioeconomic and environmental impact of a dam and its construction.

Abundant supply

THE Philippines, an archipelago comprising more than 7,500 islands and islets, is richly endowed with freshwater resources.

The country has 18 major and three principal river basins. It has 421 principal rivers, 79 natural lakes, groundwater aquifers, with an aggregate area of 50,000 square kilometers and reservoirs that are sustainably supplied from rainfall.

All in all, the available freshwater resource of the Philippines is pegged at 145,900 million cubic meters per year, based on the 80-percent probability for surface water and groundwater recharge or extraction at 20,000 million cubic meters per year.

With the population currently estimated at over 100 million, clean water supply or access to clean water when and where they are needed remains a big challenge. The Philippines has a number of large dams that serve as water reservoirs in various parts of the country.

Water from these dams are controlled and have a number of important uses—domestic water supply, irrigation of farms and power generation, among others.

Some dams were also built for flood control in certain areas and, because of their natural or aesthetic beauty, are also tourist attractions today.

Threatened resource

IN the Philippines former Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez’s controversial order to cancel 75 mineral-production sharing agreements and one financialand/or technical assistance agreement within or near watersheds to protect the country’s freshwater source highlighted the issue of ensuring water security and sustainability.

Mining, however, is not the only factor that threatens the country’s freshwater resources.

Aggravating water insecurity are the degradation of the environment caused by development projects, such as quarrying, logging, conversion of forest lands for human settlement and food production and the pollution of rivers and lakes. Added to these are the wasteful use of water and poor appreciation of water recycling to conserve the finite supply of clean water.

During summer, when rivers run dry and water supply becomes scarce, the management of the Angat Dam, which supplies water to Metro Manila, is put on a spotlight.

Large dams serve their purpose to conserve water during the rainy season—both for flood control and future domestic and irrigation use during the summer when rain becomes infrequent.

Philippines dams

THERE are a number of large dams in the Philippines that were built primarily as a water reservoir for domestic and agricultural use, although some are for multiple uses, such as for hydropower and flood control.

Some dams are also functioning ecotourism spots given the good number of recreational activities they offer, such as fishing, bathing or swimming. Around dams, there are also bird-watching, picnic, walking, jogging and biking.

Most dams in the Philippines have become a sort of a tourist spot because of their natural beauty. The latter is a plus factor on the more important function of a dam: a water reservoir. The Wawa Dam in Montalban, Rizal, is one of the dams that continue to attract local and foreign tourists.

The Magat Dam at the boundaries of Ramon, Isabela, and Alfonso Lista, Ifugao, one of the country’s largest dams, is a multipurpose dam that is also popular among locals who do recreational activities like jogging and biking. One can also enjoy the breathtaking view it offers to visitors.

Such experience adds to the debate if the country needs two more dams.

To be continued