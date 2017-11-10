Join the League and save the world

Join the league as DC comics heroes come to life and make the round of malls in Metro Manila. Currently at SM Southmall up to November 10, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman is joined by The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman going through SM Mall of Asia from November 13 to 19, SM Bicutan from November 22 to 29, and SM Clark and Pampanga from December 2 to 10.

Catch the league’s life-like cast figures and take pictures with the six superhero statues before they finally ‘fly and save planet earth’ during the worldwide showing of Justice League on November 16, including in Philippine theaters.

Prior to the movie showing, Pacific Licensing Studio, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and SM Supermalls launched JL collection from event’s partner stores and establishments such as Penshoppe, SM’s Boys Teen’s Wear, Mattel, and Lego for super hero fanatics to collect and enjoy. Abby Enriquez, country manager Pacific Licensing Studio-Philippines, led her team during the products and tour lunch at SM North Edsa.

Justice League is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is intended to be the fifth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film is directed by Zack Snyder with a screenplay by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon, from a story by Terrio and Snyder, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, Ray Fisher and J.K. Simmons. In Justice League, Batman and Wonder Woman assemble a team consisting of Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

The film which was announced in October 2014, will be finally released in 2D, 3D and Imax startingNovember 16 in the Philippines (November 17 in other countries).