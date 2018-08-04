Iskwelahang Pilipino Rondalla performs in Canada

CALGARY—The Philippine Consulate General in Calgary and the Philippine Cultural Center Foundation (PCCF) recently hosted a leg of the 2018 Canada tour of the Boston-based Iskwelahang Pilipino (IP) Rondalla.

Entitled “Reveries and Rhythms,” the free show was held on August 1, at the Marlborough Park Community Centre at 6021 Madigan Drive in Calgary.

IP Rondalla performed a combination of traditional Philippine folk songs and folkdance music, Philippine contemporary music, original Filipino-American compositions, and American contemporary music—all rendered on bandurias and octavinas (mandolins), guitars, and a double bass, with supplemental percussions that accentuated the rhythmic theme of the show.

One of the show’s highlights on August 1 was a joint performance of IP Rondalla and PCCF Sinag Kultura Performing Arts Group.

IP was established in 1976 by a group of Filipino parents in Boston, Massachusetts, US came together to provide an environment for their children to learn about their Filipino heritage.

The IP’s mission is to strengthen Filipino American children, families and community by celebrating the rich Philippine cultural heritage in a structured and nurturing environment.

A decade later, IP’s Cristina Castro, who was Executive Director at the time, developed a rondalla instructional program where musicians within IP—mostly the cultural school’s students and joined by a handful of parents—began to learn playing rondalla instruments imported from the Philippines, under the instruction of classical guitarist Michael Dadap of New York. They eventually formed the Iskwelahang Pilipino Rondalla.

The IP Rondalla has performed before a wide array of audiences across the US, Europe and the Philippines, as well as several Philippine presidents.

The 2018 IP Rondalla Canadian tour of Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, and Winnipeg was different from past IP performance tours because, in addition to the traditional performance schedule, it connected the Filipino-American youth of IP with Filipino-Canadian youth while serving the local community.

In cohosting Reveries and Rhythms, Consul General Gilberto G.B. Asuque said, “This is a rare opportunity in showcasing not only the rich musical heritage of the Philippines, but also [building] a bridge between Filipino-Canadian and Filipino-American youth through the power of music. There is so much potential within the Filipino youth in North America that we should be able to cultivate, harness and develop to elevate the stature of the Philippines and the Filipinos.”

Following its August 1 performance, the IP Rondalla was scheduled to collaborate with PCCF in conducting a joint music workshop on August 3 at the PCCF office at 4656 Westwinds Drive, NE Unit 206, in Calgary.

Afterward, IP Rondalla will head to Edmonton, where it will conduct another workshop with the Filipino Canadian Saranay Association’s Rondalla. The two will also play the overture of “Emma, the Musical,” an original work by Chie Floresca and Erica Cawagas, which debuted in Edmonton on July 7.

To cap-off their stay in Alberta, the IP Rondalla and Filipino Canadian Saranay Association’s Rondalla will hold a joint performance at the Philippine Pavilion during the Edmonton Heritage Festival at Hawrelak Park on August 6.