Hungary opens Cebu, Angeles City consulates

THE honorary consulate general of Hungary in Angeles City, Pampanga, opened its doors on May 11 to provide a live and local connection between the said country and “one of the most dynamic parts of Luzon.”

It will be led by Consul General Ad Honorem Alfonso S. Yuchengco III, who has been representing Hungary for more than 20 years in the Philippines as consul general.

During the absence of a resident diplomatic mission, Yuchengco looked after the interests of Hungary and its citizens in Manila. Recognizing his dedication and achievements in his 20 years of service, Hungary decided to task the consul general with another important region after the reopening of its embassy.

Meanwhile, another honorary consulate of Hungary was inaugurated on May 16 to establish ties between the European country and the Visayan region. It also marked the appointment of Enrilen Joy Benedicto-Tan as the area’s new honorary consul.

Well known in local circles, the Cebuana businesswoman holds several managerial and directorial positions in real estate, construction, furniture and agricultural firms. She actively participates in the bustling business and tourism activities of the island.

The daughter of Consul Ad Honorem of Belgium Enrique L. Benedicto and niece of Ambassador Francisco L. Benedicto, Benedicto-Tan carries a long and distinguished family tradition of diplomatic and consular service.

The embassy of Hungary in the Philippines reopened in March 2017, bridging a gap of more than two decades since it closed in 1995.

PHL’s reliable partner

HUNGARY is a country in Central Europe founded in the 11th century, defined by its long history, distinct language and unique culture of art, music and innovation. After a storied past of sporadic contacts, its embassy operated between 1991 and 1995 in Manila and reopened in 2017 after a 21-year hiatus.

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó visited the Philippines in March 2017 to reopen the embassy. It highlighted the growing importance of the Philippines and its potential for Hungary as a reliable partner in trade and investment, research and education, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Szijjártó then signed several cooperation pacts, including an Agreement on Economic Cooperation establishing the Philippines-Hungary Joint Economic Commission.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol and Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez both have visited Hungary since the reopening of its embassy, which proves that the bilateral relations between both countries are in continuous expansion.

Ambassador Dr. József Bencze leads the Hungarian embassy in the Philippines. He previously served as envoy of Hungary to Skopje, Macedonia between 2011 and 2016, and was his country’s National Chief of Police between 2007 and 2010. He presented his credentials to President Duterte on December 6, 2016.